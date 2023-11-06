Worcester police seek clues in Grand Street shooting death, latest in city

WORCESTER — A day after a man died of gunshot wounds, yellow police tape lined the entrance of a Main South building where a party turned violent, left a 29-year-old man dying of gunshot wounds in the early hours of Sunday.

Police department investigators, in white booties and purple rubber gloves, walked in and out of 120A Grand St. as they studied the one-story building where gunshots rattled the neighborhood about 1:15 a.m. Sunday. Blood could be seen on the pavement early Monday.

Officers responding to the gunshots early Sunday spotted the victim lying on the pavement in front of the Grand Street building according to the department. The man later died at a hospital.

Lt. Sean Murtha, a spokesman for the department, said Monday the shooting was not random and appeared to be the result of a confrontation that started at the party.

As of Monday morning, the department had not identified the victim.

The Sunday shooting is the third one to shake the city in the span of a week.

An 18-year-old from Southbridge, Kevin Rodriguez, faces charges in connection to the Oct. 28 shooting at a Worcester State University parking lot in which a 19-year-old Southbridge man, Randy Armando Melendez, was killed and a 21-year-old man was injured.

Rodriguez was arrested last week in New York City without incident after being served an arrest warrant, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

At the time of the arrest, Rodriguez was inside a Brooklyn apartment, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Also Oct. 28, a male died at a city hospital after being dropped off with serious gunshot wounds in the afternoon hours. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

