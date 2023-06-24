Worcester Police seek public’s help in finding missing 49-year-old woman

Worcester Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 49-year-old woman who is missing.

Rodi Alexiadis “might be confused,” police said Saturday in a Facebook post.

Alexiadis, who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, was last seen wearing a brown shirt and black pants, police said.

She may be driving a Jeep Compass with Mass. Registration 2JDA23.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Anyone who locates Alexiadis is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

