Worcester Police seek public's help in locating missing 13-year-old boy
Worcester Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 13-year-old boy.
Ian Daly left his Upland Gardens home last night, police said.
Anyone with information about his location is urged to call 911 or 508-799-8606.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
