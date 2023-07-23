Worcester Police seek public's help in locating missing 13-year-old boy

Worcester Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

Ian Daly left his Upland Gardens home last night, police said.

Anyone with information about his location is urged to call 911 or 508-799-8606.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

