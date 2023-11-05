Worcester police seeking information in the shooting death of a 29-year-old man

WORCESTER — Worcester police responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Grand Street at 1:18 a.m. early Sunday and found a man lying on the pavement suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived. They transported the 29-year-old man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lt. Sean Murtha, a spokesman for the department, declined to identify the victim. He said the shooting was not random and appears to be the result of an incident that started at a party.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Worcester Police Bureau at (508) 799-8651 or to send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message. Information about the incident can also be sent anonymously through worcesterma.gov/police.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: City police seeking information in death of 29-year-old early Sunday