Worcester police say they've located children taken by 'noncustodial' parent

WORCESTER — Police say a "noncustodial parent" and her two biological children have been located and are safe after asking the public's help in locating them Thursday.

Police said the woman took her two biological children without having the authority to do so.

According to a Facebook post from the Worcester Police Department, Tiffany Cancel, 47, was seen taking her two biological children, Joaquin and Avery Cancel, ages 11 and 9, respectively, from a location on Brussels Street prior to the three being located.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester police trying to find 2 children taken