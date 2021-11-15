WORCESTER – No good deed goes unpunished was the lesson learned when a woman stopped to help a driver at an early morning car crash on Park Avenue.

The would-be helper was punched by the driver of the crashed vehicle, and he tried to steal her car, according to police.

It turns out, the crashed vehicle had been stolen, police said.

Officers arrested William Vasbinder, 40, of Putnam, Connecticut. Police gave the following account:

About 2 a.m. Saturday, a woman stopped at 575 Park Ave. to help a man who had crashed his car into the concrete foundation of a business sign. Leaving her key in the ignition, she got out of her car to check on the driver, later identified as Vasbinder. The man got out of the vehicle and ran to the woman's car, getting into the driver's seat.

A struggle ensued, and as the woman tried to pull him away from her vehicle, the man punched her many times. Hearing police sirens, the perpetrator fled on foot.

Officers searched the area and found Vasbinder near 90 Birch St.

Vasbinder was charged with assault and battery, carjacking, driving a vehicle without a license, leaving the scene of property damage and using a motor vehicle without authority.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester police: Woman punched after coming to aid of crash victim on Park Avenue