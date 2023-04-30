Worcester Popeyes vandalized, employees assaulted after customers received wrong food

A Worcester Popeyes was vandalized and employees were assaulted after customers received the wrong food order.

According to police, officers were dispatched to Popeye’s on Park Ave around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday for a report of 2 males damaging the restaurant’s equipment.

The males were gone upon the officer’s arrival.

Witnesses said that two males were in a line at the drive-through in their vehicle when they ordered their food. An employee told them an item was not available, and the customers responded by threatening the clerk and entering the restaurant.

After going inside the restaurant they began throwing food at the employees and damaging equipment in the restaurant, including a computer, the register, a TV, and a printer, police said.

The males left the restaurant, grabbed a rock, and threw it at the drive-through window, breaking the glass.

The incident is under investigation by Worcester Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW