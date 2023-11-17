Worcester psychiatrist found guilty of illegally prescribing drugs

An FBI agent enters Island Counseling Center on Grove Street in Worcester, in 2017.

WORCESTER — A federal jury on Friday convicted a Worcester psychiatrist of illegally prescribing controlled substances such as benzodiazepines and stimulants.

Mohamad Och, 67, was convicted of three counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance following an 11-day jury trial in Worcester, according to a statement from the office Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

Och was arrested and charged in 2021. U.S. District Court Judge Margaret R. Guzman scheduled his sentencing for Feb. 16.

Och owned and operated Island Counseling Center on Grove Street and practiced psychiatry elsewhere in the state, including Nantucket. He was authorized to prescribe Schedule II-IV controlled substances.

According to Levy's office, Och was found to have repeatedly prescribed benzodiazepines and stimulants for nonmedical purposes.

Between August 2016 and February 2017, Och is reported to have issued prescriptions for Adderall and Xanax to undercover Drug Enforcement Agency agents on multiple occasions.

In 2017, Island Counseling Center was raided by the FBI and Worcester police. DEA agents were also spotted on the scene.

Soon after the raid, Och was in court over his involvement in a scam in which he allegedly transferred thousands of dollars missing from a Ohio real estate transaction to various banks in and out of the United States.

Och claimed he was the victim of a Nigerian scam that began in 2013 and led to fraud under his name. Nearly $800,000 was funneled into a bank account for his limited liability company and then redistributed to institutions in Hong Kong, Istanbul, Texas and Indiana in 2016.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester psychiatrist Mohamad Och convicted of illegal prescriptions