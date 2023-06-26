Worcester residents out walking their dog catch Boston man inside their vehicle, police say

A Dorchester man is accused of breaking into the vehicle of South Buffum Street residents, who saw him inside their vehicle while outside walking their dog, police said.

Michael Lawler, 41, was charged with breaking and entering a vehicle at night to commit a felony following the incident early Monday morning, police said. Lawler also had an active arrest warrant for a separate incident at the time of his arrest.

At about 2:45 a.m. Monday, Worcester Police officers responded to South Buffum Street for a report of a car break that had turned into a fight.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the victims, who found the man inside their vehicle. Police said one of the victims confronted the man, who then ran off after a brief fight.

The victims told police that multiple items, including credit cards, had been stolen from their vehicle.

Officers issued an alert with the description of the suspect. Shortly after the alert, another officer spotted a man matching that description, who was later identified as Lawler, on Mill Street, police said.

