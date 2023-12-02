Worcester School Committee member Mailman urges stronger action on sexual abuse

WORCESTER — Worcester School Committee member Sue Mailman is pushing the city’s school district to reexamine how cases of abuse and assault involving students are addressed, and how to mitigate potential abuse in the future.

At a meeting on Nov. 16, the School Committee briefly discussed two items that Mailman submitted.

During discussion, Mailman cited two recent stories involving allegations of sexual abuse.

The first story appeared in October in independent journalist Bill Shaner’s newsletter Worcester Sucks and I Love It, in which Heather Prunier discussed allegations she brought against former principal and School Committee member John Monfredo when she was a student in the 1990s.

The second was an investigation recently published by Boston 25 News that found school districts across the state have fought to keep basic details about perpetrators secret — even in cases where abuse is documented.

In the October story, Prunier described sexual abuse she alleged she endured while Monfredo was her softball coach during middle school, and the emotional and social fallout she and her family endured in the years after.

When news of the allegations initially broke, in 1997, Monfredo was put on administrative leave from his position as principal at Belmont Street Community School while the Worcester County District Attorney and the Worcester Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit investigated. The investigation ultimately concluded that there was insufficient evidence to pursue a case against Monfredo.

School department response to abuse allegations

The first item Mailman submitted requested that the school administration report “generally, how it responds to the concerns of a student alleging abuse or about whom a MGL Ch 119, s51a report is filed.”

Section 51 A of the Massachusetts General Laws outlines the punishment a mandated reporter can receive for failing to report child abuse or neglect.

The item was sent to administration, which told the T&G that it would provide a response at the Dec. 7 School Committee meeting.

Asked how the district currently responds to students alleging abuse, the district said all school officials and employees are required to report any suspected case of child abuse or neglect. If a report is filed against a staff member, the accused person is immediately placed on paid administrative leave.

“Then, the WPS Human Resources Office will begin an initial investigation which may include contacting law enforcement or appropriate authorities, such as the Department of Children and Families, if there is evidence of potential abuse,” the district said. “If the filing is unsubstantiated, HR will review and determine next steps.”

Call for more screening of school volunteers

The second item, which was sent to the governance and employee issues standing committee, requested a policy revision be considered “so that volunteers for book drives or similar events are held to the same high standard as are parents who volunteer at our school.”

Mailman's second item seemed to be a reference to Monfredo's annual book drive, in which he collects and distributes books to students throughout the city.

Asked if people who organize “book drives or similar events” are held to a different standard than parent volunteers, the district said, “WPS is reviewing its policies about the involvement of community volunteers as requested by the School Committee. Currently all adults who are potentially alone with students inside schools, even visitors, are required to undergo CORI (Massachusetts Criminal Offender Record Information) criminal background checks.”

The T&G asked Mailman for more details about screening volunteers. She said these would become clearer after discussions in the standing committee and with district administrators.

The goal, she said, is to mitigate the possibility of exposing or reexposing a student to people who have traumatized them, or could potentially do so. If a person is accused of abuse, she said, and they have not yet been cleared of wrongdoing, the committee and administrators need to evaluate whether that person should be around students, Mailman said.

“I'm very conscious that people have served their time, and they should not be penalized for the rest of their lives, and I believe in that fair judicial system,” Mailman said. “But I think when kids speak, we have to listen.”

Additional School Committee members weigh in

During the meeting, member Jermoh Kamara echoed Mailman’s concerns after reading Prunier's story. She said she supported the agenda items and also asked administrators to provide a report of any cases the district may have seen in recent years, including the response to those cases.

“It just blows my mind, thinking about and reading all the things I've read in the past couple weeks and months, with regards to what happened 25 years ago and all the missed opportunities. I just don't understand,” Kamara said. “We have a responsibility to protect babies. … I don't care how old they are, they are babies. And it’s our responsibility to protect our babies.”

Member Tracy O’Connell Novick also made a motion to have the district’s policy on sexual harassment updated. It was sent to the governance standing committee.

She also briefly commented on Prunier’s story.

“From everything I’ve seen, the district at the time did everything they were supposed to,” she said. “And then there are places where our hands get tied when other systems fail us.”

Member Molly McCullough also made a motion to amend Mailman’s second item to also consider a systemwide orientation program for volunteers. The amendment was accepted.

Response to allegations against Monfredo

Monfredo declined on Wednesday to comment on the story, as well as the agenda items submitted by Mailman. Over the years, Monfredo has denied the allegations.

Prunier deferred questions to a spokesperson, Katie Prisco-Buxbaum.

Prisco-Buxbaum answered questions by email on behalf of Wake up Worcester, which she described as an “informal collective of survivors and supporters” who have been meeting since 2018 “trying to raise awareness about Heather's experience and other experiences like it within the Worcester Public School system.”

“As WPS parents, it's important to us that the safety of our students are taken seriously," Prisco-Bauxbaum said when asked about Mailman referencing Prunier's story in discussing her agenda items. "We really appreciate Mailman’s passion for protecting our kids.

"It's good to see the committee and the administration taking these issues seriously. It would mean a lot for those who may want to come forward to be able to trust that they'll be believed and supported.”

During the meeting, Mailman said it was “a very bothersome thing when I learned more about this particular situation.

“It struck me as amazing how many people in our school system were aware of this issue, actually worked to defend students and teachers, and it makes me shake to stand here and talk about it,” she said. “And I think it's a failure of our society in general to not deal with things like this.”

Asked about whether Superintendent Rachel Monárrez had any reaction to Prunier's allegations against Monfredo, Monárrez gave the following statement:

“Our ultimate responsibility in the Worcester Public Schools is to educate and protect all children. WPS unequivocally supports survivors of sexual abuse. While anyone who is accused has the right to due process, it is our responsibility to listen to those who say they were harmed, acknowledge their bravery for coming forward, and help support their healing. Adults must do all that we can to protect our children.”

What is the status of Monfredo's book drive?

Monfredo said that he wasn't sure if his book drive will take place next year. It will depend, he said, on whether he and his wife have the time and energy to continue running it. He said any donations received outside of the drive will continue to be distributed to locations throughout the city.

Last year, a donation site for the book drive was supposed to be located outside of the superintendent’s office, according to a press release from that time. If the district participates in the book drive again, would the superintendent have a donation site located outside of her office again?

Asked about its current relationship with Monfredo's book drive and whether recent news could change that relationship, as well as whether the district would continue to accept donated books from Monfredo, and if a donation site for the book drive would be located outside of the superintendent's office again, the district provided the following response:

"Worcester Public Schools is examining its policies pertaining to standards and background checks of volunteers per the Worcester School Committee’s request," the district said. "In addition, WPS intends to only support any community-based book drive which has titles that align with the academic curriculum, and which are culturally and linguistically responsive."

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester School Committee Sue Mailman urges action on sexual abuse