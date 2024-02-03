Worcester School Committee presented with budget estimates for 2025

WORCESTER - Worcester Public Schools presented its preliminary budget estimates for the 2025 school year at Thursday's School Committee meeting.

The 2025 budget's major changes account for an enrollment increase, a low inflation rate, funding for the Student Opportunity Act, a phase-out of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds and an adjustment for new positions and spending needs.

Chief Financial and Operations Officer of Worcester Public Schools Brian Allen noted that student enrollment, inflation and the phase-in of the Student Opportunity Act are the three most important drivers for funding.

This year the district's student enrollment increased by an average of 32 students. The district is still "almost 1,100 students lower" than pre-pandemic numbers from 2018. Enrollment underperformed the district's enrollment projections by 80 students.

"We do not expect to reach pre-pandemic levels of enrollment for the next several years," Allen said.

The largest decrease in enrollment is at the head start level at a 31% decline. Middle school enrollment declined by 3%.

Inflation provides a total of $8.7 million in funding for the 2025 fiscal year. The inflation rate for the budget is at 1.35%. Each 1% change in inflation equals $4.8 million.

"This low inflation rate, after two consecutive years of capped inflation, will have the biggest impact for our district revenue next year," Allen said.

Last year's enrollment and inflation increase in the foundation budget provided the district with a $31 million increase.

"We recognize that there are challenges we'll be facing for this next school year," Superintendent Rachel Monárrez said. "We have already started looking at ways to rectify these challenges and we will be engaging with our stakeholders how we can address potential shortfalls for Worcester Public Schools."

The Student Opportunity Act is in year four of six in its plan. The largest change in the Student Opportunity Act is the changes for low-income students. The act has an increase in per pupil rates for low-income students and reverts to the pre-2017 method of counting students as low-income. The state's method identified the total count of low-income students through SNAP and other government-funded programs for low-income residents.

Charts presented at the meeting Thursday showed a decrease in funds from the Student Opportunity Act for instructional materials and technology. The district is second to the lowest on peer spending for instructional leadership and material funding. Allen defined instructional leadership as "school-based and curriculum leaders."

"We've chronically been of the lowest spending on administration and instructional leadership across the state," Allen said. "And I'm not sure that's a good thing."

The fourth-year phase of the Student Opportunity Act accounts for a $16.8 million increase. The overall foundation budget increase totals at $26.8 million. This foundation budget increase has been added to next year's budget.

Due to this increase, the operating budget adjusted less funding for charter school tuition, school choice tuition and state special education assessments, which totals a reduction of $3 million. Charter school reimbursement was added to the expected operating budget.

With the reduction of funds for tuition assessments and the use of funds from ESSER in the Student Opportunity Act, $13 million, leaves the total available baseline funds at $10.7 million.

Monárrez said the district believes this will be a "one-year challenge."

