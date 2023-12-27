Worcester Schools Superintendent Monárrez is one 'to Watch,' org says

WORCESTER — The city’s public school superintendent is one “to watch” nationally for her work in improving districtwide communication and community engagement, according to the National School Public Relations Association.

The organization, which announced the "Superintendents to Watch" list earlier this month, said Superintendent Rachel H. Monárrez was one of 25 nominees selected from a “record number” of nominations this year, and the only one selected from Massachusetts.

“I’m humbled and honored to receive this recognition alongside these distinguished leaders from around the nation,” Monárrez said. “When we put two-way communications and engagement at the forefront of our work, it shows that we are committed to meeting families where they are. Greater communication leads to increased family engagement and ultimately better outcomes for scholars.”

The award announcement did not list who nominated the superintendents.

To be considered for the award, nominees needed to have fewer than five years of cumulative experience as a superintendent; implemented a communication for the district that included the use of new technology and standardizing communication tools; integrated communication goals into the district’s strategic plan; and are active and visible in the district’s communication effort.

Monárrez, who is in her second year in the role, ticked off all of those boxes. A district press release highlighted some of those achievements, including her use of social media to engage with the community, as well as public listening sessions.

She also hired a dedicated person to respond to news media requests, has begun the steps to launch a new district website, and started phasing in the implementation of ParentSquare, a two-way parent-school communications platform that supports caregivers in more than 100 languages.

She identified “Communications and Ongoing Engagement” as a key theme during her listening and learning tour during her first year in the role. And in her five-year strategic plan, which was approved by the School Committee last week, “Family and Community Engagement” was listed as one of the six key priorities.

The press release said she will soon announce details about her first “State of WPS” event being planned for late January.

It's not the first time Monárrez was recognized for her work in the district thus far. In August, the School Committee signaled its approval of Monárrez’s work in her first year, rating her overall "proficient” during her first evaluation and amending her contract to extend it to June 30, 2027. Which, Mayor Joseph M. Petty said at the time, meant Monárrez had the committee’s “full support.”

Petty, who serves as the chair of the School Committee, also congratulated Monárrez on the NSPRA award and her “well-deserved recognition.”

“Since Dr. Monárrez placed a greater emphasis on communications, more people are seeing the great things happening in our schools every single day, and are receiving important information,” Petty said.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Superintendent Rachel H. Monárrez on watch list of school association