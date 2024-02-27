Worcester sheriff, state's attorney call out school board on high rate of crime in schools

In a joint press conference Tuesday, Worcester County Sheriff Matthew Crisafulli and Worcester County State's Attorney Kristin Heiser decried the increase of student-led violence in county schools.

Citing an increase in student-involved incidents that included violent and indecent acts in schools, the two took aim at the Worcester County Board of Education for not being responsive to the negative trends. Noting that the two offices have been proactive in recommending moves to make schools safer, they criticized the board for not yet implementing a single one and "sweeping these incidents under a very big rug."

"We compared the trends from the sheriff's office data showing the number of calls in school and we compared that to the school's data," Heiser said. "It's easy to confirm there's a trend upward and it's more evidence that the sheriff thinks crime is increasing by 32% in schools. We also know that not all school crime is getting reported to law enforcement. That's evident when you look at the school's data, which only reports some types of crime."

Heiser added school data also saw a 38% increase in the crime that is reported.

By comparing the number of physical attacks on students and teachers and fights in schools against data from the county as a whole, the rate of assault is higher in schools than in the county itself, Heiser contended.

"We made this clear to the board months ago that you are far more likely to be assaulted in a Worcester County public anywhere else in the county," Heiser said.

A spokesperson for the board of education declined to comment at press time, saying a meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 28, "so any comment or statement in regard to this matter will be made after that time."

Sheriff: 'crime rates in our schools are totally unacceptable'

Crisafulli echoed those sentiments as he underscored the recommendations presented to the board of education over a period of months prior to Tuesday's press conference.

"The crime rates in our schools are totally unacceptable," Crisafulli said. "We cannot wait patiently for school officials to act at this point. They must treat this as a priority and not (just) proclaim it as such. The safety of our Worcester County children is far too important to allow any more time to pass with inaction."

In the report presented by the sheriff, between 2019 and 2022, physical attacks on students increased 67%, fights in schools increased 171% and verbal threats against students rose 32%. There was also a 225% increase of attacks on teachers and staff and a 200% increase on verbal assaults on teachers and staff.

Crisafulli listed recommendations for the county that included the development of an executive level position in charge specifically of school safety.

Recommendations also included improving and streamlining communication with law enforcement concerning school incidents. Training was also suggested in collaboration with the Worcester County Sheriff's Office to cover safety protocols. Such measures, Crisafulli noted, would make the board more responsive to parents and student concerns.

'There are real people and real victims behind the data' on violence

"We live in a county where our citizens still appreciate our law enforcement and value law and order and expect us to maintain safety in our schools. There are real people and real victims behind the data we're seeing. There are negative impacts that these situations are having on our young people," Crisafulli said.

While Heiser did not state the specific number of times charges were filed against students for violent or indecent acts, their report cited in 2022, there were slightly more than 4,000 incidents of assault in Worcester County schools.

"We've already witnessed two potentially mass causality incidents at our schools over the last five years that were fortunately prevented by law enforcement because students saw something and said something," Heiser said. "If school leadership spent half as much time focused on school safety as they do on arguing over what books are in the library or who can use what bathroom, these safety measures would have already been implemented."

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Worcester BOE under fire on violence in schools, with sharp rebuke