Worcester State officials detail security enhancements after fatal shooting

WORCESTER — Worcester State University President Barry Maloney and acting Provost Lois Wims announced several steps to bolster security at the school in the wake of a shooting over the weekend that left one young man dead and another hospitalized.

In a letter to parents and families of students, Maloney and Wims said the university has hired a private security firm to work alongside student employees at check-in desks of residence halls. A suspension of visitors and guests in residence halls remains in place.

The letter said that an enhanced police presence remains on campus involving six state and local law enforcement agencies.

It also said university officials and the Worcester State Police Department are discussing additional safety measures that will be announced "in the near term."

The letter also said that the university would continue to offer counseling services and additional services to students for as long as they are needed.

"The safety and well-being of every member of our Worcester State University community is our top priority," Maloney and Wims said in a statement to media. "We want to assure our students, their families, faculty, and staff that we are taking every possible measure to address their concerns.

"We share in the grief and pain that is being experienced by our students and their families, faculty, staff, and the wider Worcester community."

Authorities are searching for Kevin Rodriguez, who is wanted on charges connected to the fatal shooting.

Authorities are searching for Kevin Rodriguez, 18, of Lawrence, on charges in connection with the shooting in a university parking lot early Saturday that took the life of Randy Armando Melendez Jr., 19, of Southbridge.

A second person was also shot.

Neither Rodriguez, the two shooting victims, or a fourth person, Richard Neives of Southbridge, who is facing charges of trespassing and carrying a gun without a license, is a student at Worcester State.

As police investigated the shooting, the campus was put under a shelter in place order for several hours, and officers evacuated and searched one residence hall.

The shooting caused the cancelation of homecoming weekend activities as well as Monday classes.

Classes resumed on Tuesday.

