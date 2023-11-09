Worcester State shooting suspect appears in court, pleads not guilty

Kevin Rodriguez is arraigned in Central District Court on charges stemming from the fatal October shooting at Worcester State University.

WORCESTER — The alleged gunman in a fatal shooting last month on the Worcester State University campus is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Nov. 16.

Kevin Jose Rodriguez, 18, of Lawrence, was arraigned Thursday in Central District Court. Judge Whitney J. Brown entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

With his mother, brother and sisters sitting in the courtroom, Rodriguez, wearing a gray “Nike” hoodie, silently listened to the charges against him: armed assault to murder and carrying a firearm without a license.

The only time Rodriguez spoke was when asked if he wanted a court-appointed lawyer. He said yes. Brian E. Murphy, of the Worcester law firm Murphy & Rudolf LLP was appointed to represent the defendant.

Two people were shot Oct. 28 when gunfire broke out amid a large crowd in a parking lot on the Worcester State campus. Randy Armando Melendez Jr., 19, of Southbridge, was pronounced dead at UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus. The second victim was also taken to the hospital.

Assistant District Attorney Lina Pashon, who recommended that Rodriguez be detained pending a dangerousness hearing, briefly detailed the incidents that transpired that night.

Pashon said Rodriguez was identified by one of the victims, and observed on video.

Rodriguez was captured by authorities in Brooklyn on Nov. 2 and arrested on a warrant. He signed a waiver of extradition in a New York City courtroom.

Richard Nieves, 18, of Southbridge, was arrested near the scene and charged with carrying a firearm without a license and trespassing.

Neither Martinez, Nieves, Melendez nor the other shooting victim is a student at Worcester State.

Following Rodriguez's arrest, university President Barry M. Maloney and Provost Lois Wims said in a statement that the school will continue to have a heightened police presence as long as necessary.

Worcester State canceled homecoming weekend events in the weekend following the shooting, as well as all day and evening classes on Monday, Oct. 30.

A GoFundMe drive had been established for Melendez.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Kevin Rodriguez, Worcester State shooting suspect, pleads not guilty