Worcester woman fends off would-be burglar with broom stick, police say

Authorities arrested a man accused of carrying knives and trying to break into a woman’s apartment early Wednesday morning in Worcester.

Oniz Janniere, 32, of Fitchburg, is charged with attempted armed burglary, two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace.

Officers responding to an apartment on Gibbs Street around 2:52 a.m. got a report of a break in progress and saw a woman yelling out the window, “He’s trying to get inside!” according to Worcester Police.

Detectives quickly apprehended Janniere outside of the residence.

Investigators say a woman opened the door and saw Janniere trying to get into the apartment. She reportedly pushed him back with a broomstick and told him to leave. After locking the door, police say Janniere continued trying to break in.

Officers allegedly found two double-edged knives on Janniere while arresting him.

He was arraigned in Worcester District Court on Thursday.

