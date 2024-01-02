Worcester Woman's Club to disband after 140 years

Jan. 2—The Worcester Woman's Club announced Friday, Dec. 29 that its membership voted in November to dissolve the club by the end of 2024.

A statement from the club's executive board stated that declining membership and unfilled board positions led the group to disband the club.

Club president Elizabeth Daly said Tuesday, Jan. 2 there are about 20 active members in the club, which was founded in 1885.

At one time, the club counted close to 50 members, and as recently at 10 years ago had 30 to 35 members, Daly said.

"Over the past few years, we've lost several members that have passed away, or moved away," she said, "so our numbers have dwindled. Despite efforts to get more of the community involved, we weren't able to get very many new members."

The club met in members' homes originally and moved to the lower level of the Wieting Theatre in 1950, where it has operated ever since — sharing space over time with the Worcester Free Library and the Iroquois Chapter of the DAR.

Daly said that club members made a timeline for the year to wrap up club business, including finding new homes for its furnishings and meeting records, which the club has been working on archiving, "in case anyone wants to look back, or restart the club in the future."

She said that the club already has secured space in the Worcester Historical Society building to store some of its records which go back to the first meeting in 1885.

According to the club's statement, members have participated in a variety of community events — lighting the Christmas tree on the front lawn of Worcester Central School since 1985, providing refreshments for Wieting Theatre plays, helping with Wreaths Across America, Worcester Central School PTO and Booster events, as well as the Worcester Day Plant Sale and funding an English Award at the school.

The funds left over in the treasury at the completion of the dissolution process will be donated back to local community organizations as voted by members.

"As we close the book on this part of Worcester town history," the club statement said, "we can only hope that something new will arise down the line to fill the void, and perhaps people will come to realize the value of community involvement and volunteerism. It has been said more than once that what we have received back in friendship and accomplishment is far greater than the effort we gave."

"We also thank all our past members for their hard work and dedication to have been able to come this far," the statement said. "Special thanks to all the friends we have made along the way."