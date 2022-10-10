Worcester's Bancroft School names next leader

WORCESTER — Stephanie Luebbers will be the 14th head of the Bancroft School after a vote by the school's Board of Trustees.

Following an "extensive and thorough" search process that began in November 2021, Luebbers will begin the role next July at the Shore Drive independent day school, which serves pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

"“I am deeply honored to be named Bancroft School’s next head of school," said Luebbers in a statement. "I was immediately drawn to Bancroft because of its deep spirit of community and its active and forward-thinking learning environment."

She was chosen, said Catherine Colinvaux, board president, because of her "wealth of experience at independent schools" and because her vision for the future of the school "aligns perfectly."

Colinvaux said Luebbers has the relevant experience to help lead the school through its strategic five-year plan called BluePrint 125, which is set to be completed by its 125th anniversary in 2025.

Luebbers began her administrative career at Albany Academy for Girls, a day school in New York.

She was head of Upper School at Cincinnati Country Day School in Ohio for 11 years before landing her current position as the head of Stoneleigh-Burnham School in Greenfield, where she has worked the last five years.

While at Upper School Luebbers focused on curriculum development and attention to student wellness; while at Stoneleigh-Burnham, she has focused on developing strategic enrollment initiatives and "mission-appropriate" revenue streams.

She also helped guide Stoneleigh-Burnham in its hiring of its first dedicated diversity, equity and inclusion director, and worked with the Board of Trustees to institute a committee to focus on that issue.

"Her positive and warm approach, educational philosophy and strategic priorities are a great match for where the school is headed," said Tim Saburn, interim head of Bancroft School. "Bancroft has identified a leader who is a 'school person' and a 'kid person' who understands why we exist — to help students discover their gifts and talents and share them with the world."

Saburn took over as the interim head of Bancroft School after the previous head, James "Trey" Cassidy stepped down in 2022. He entered the role in 2014.

The school has formed a transition team to work with Luebbers and Saburn to help ensure the new head of the school is prepared for her role next summer.

"Teachers, staff, parents, alumni, trustees and students all spoke passionately about their love for the school and eloquently shared their hopes for the future," Luebbers said. "I’m looking forward to joining everyone in this exciting work."

