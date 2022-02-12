Word from the Smokies: A day in the life of forestry technician Kate Beckner

Frances Figart
·4 min read
Karetza &quot;Kate&quot; Beckner is a forestry technician at Great Smoky Mountains National Park whose job is to remove invasive plants such as Chinese privet, Japanese honeysuckle, multiflora rose or English ivy.
Karetza "Kate" Beckner is a forestry technician at Great Smoky Mountains National Park whose job is to remove invasive plants such as Chinese privet, Japanese honeysuckle, multiflora rose or English ivy.

Karetza "Kate" Beckner is a forestry technician at Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Her job is largely focused on removing invasive or nonnative species so the park’s natural plant inhabitants can thrive.

In honor of Feb. 11, the annual International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Beckner remembers when she was a child and got an initial insight into her future focus.

“I first got excited about science around third or fourth grade,” she recalled. “My family and I discovered several salamanders under a rock in our yard. I was fascinated by them.”

At that time, Beckner had no idea where she wanted her career path to take her. All she knew was that she wanted a job that allowed her to get outside.

Kate Beckner remembers discovering several salamanders like this two-lined blue ridge salamander under a rock in her yard when she was in third or fourth grade. This got her excited about science, and she soon knew she wanted a career path that would allow her to be in the outdoors.
Kate Beckner remembers discovering several salamanders like this two-lined blue ridge salamander under a rock in her yard when she was in third or fourth grade. This got her excited about science, and she soon knew she wanted a career path that would allow her to be in the outdoors.

Word From the Smokies: Entomologist reflects on role of women in science

Word From the Smokies: Biological science technician loves her 'muddy, sweaty' work

“I participated in Future Farmers of America and 4-H in high school and really enjoyed some of the activities we participated in,” she said. “I began taking some very general classes in college based on the experiences I had in those clubs, and from there I chose a more specific career path. I sought advice from people who knew me and wanted me to succeed in whatever career path I chose — people like my parents and my FFA adviser.”

In most of her college science classes, Beckner noticed there were significantly more male students than female. Early in her career, she was often the only female on her work crew. But over time she has seen more women entering scientific fields.

“Beckner’s field work with invasive plant species tends to involve the established species in the park,” writes Martha Hunter in a story called “Preserving the Landscape Through Invasive Species Management” set to appear in the forthcoming Spring 2022 issue of “Smokies Life” magazine. “From August 2020 to August 2021, the invasive plant management crew spent nearly 2,700 hours in the field treating mimosa, privet, multiflora rose, Japanese honeysuckle, and garlic mustard stems.”

Forestry technician Karetza &quot;Kate&quot; Beckner and her team use a variety of techniques to remove invasive plants, including hand pulling and systemic treatments.
Forestry technician Karetza "Kate" Beckner and her team use a variety of techniques to remove invasive plants, including hand pulling and systemic treatments.

Word from the Smokies: Saving aquatic wildlife becomes park ranger’s passion

Word from the Smokies: Time to try birding beyond the backyard

Beckner is responsible for removing invasive plant species from known locations throughout the park as well as locating and identifying new infestations of invasive plants that may crop up.

“During a typical day, I often hike to an old homesite or roadside area to remove invasive plants such as Chinese privet, Japanese honeysuckle, multiflora rose or English ivy,” she said. “We use a variety of techniques to remove invasives including hand pulling, foliar treatments and systemic treatments.”

A favorite part of her job is researching up-and-coming technology and equipment in order to try out new techniques that may improve the effectiveness of forestry work.

“Sometimes we get to experiment,” Beckner said. “People will say ‘Oh it’s impossible to get rid of this plant.’ But sometimes, if you take a little time, you can figure it out. I enjoy that part.”

According to Hunter’s story, one such experiment occurred when Beckner attempted to treat Italian arum stems with various herbicides during the summer months with no success. Eventually, Beckner read that arum leaves are dormant during summer, a departure from the usual patterns of invasives. She directed her team to wait for winter to do the arum treatment — and it worked.

Species like this invasive bush honeysuckle quickly overtake disturbed areas of land if left unchecked. Forestry technicians use a topical herbicide and machetes to reduce their numbers, often working in early winter when the evergreen leaves are easily visible in the understory.
Species like this invasive bush honeysuckle quickly overtake disturbed areas of land if left unchecked. Forestry technicians use a topical herbicide and machetes to reduce their numbers, often working in early winter when the evergreen leaves are easily visible in the understory.

Word from the Smokies: A brief history of air quality monitoring

Word from the Smokies: Remembering Poet Laureate Ella V. Costner

When she isn’t out in the park doing invasive plant removal or researching the latest techniques, Beckner is maintaining and managing the data for her work. “We have to make sure we keep the data updated so we can show what we’ve done and how effective we’ve been — and where we need to spend more time,” she said.

Additionally, Beckner and other forestry technicians work with interns and seasonal employees on a daily basis. She likes these interactions and being able to share her experiences with others.

“When I was starting out, many of my co-workers and supervisors, both male and female, were very supportive and helpful by sharing their knowledge and insight as I strove to make the best career choices for myself,” she said. “Now I want to share my understanding in a way that I hope will help others make their own career decisions.”

When asked how she would encourage girls considering a science career, she said, “Find what interests you, and don’t be afraid of trying new experiences. Often, finding out what you don’t want in a career is the most helpful way to find where you really do want your career to take you.”

Frances Figart
Frances Figart

Frances Figart is the editor of “Smokies Life” magazine and the Creative Services Director for the 29,000-member Great Smoky Mountains Association, an educational nonprofit partner of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Reach her at frances@gsmassoc.org

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: A day in life of forestry technician Kate Beckner at the Smokies park

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 16 Bad Bosses Who Got Roasted So Bad By Employees They Should Never Be A Boss Again

    They had it comin'.View Entire Post ›

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg — Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • 2 Real Estate Moves You Should Make for an Early Retirement

    To leave the workforce behind ahead of your peers, you'll need to be pretty secure in your income -- especially if you're retiring at a point where you're not yet eligible for monthly Social Security benefits. If you play your cards right, a few smart real estate investments could get you there as well. In fact, here are a couple of specific moves worth making if early retirement is a big goal of yours.

  • What Companies Really Hide by Not Providing Salary Information

    Salary is an important consideration for job seekers, but it's not something you'll see advertised on a lot of online job postings. The vast majority of postings don't include salary ranges, which has...

  • How to Retire at 65: Step-by-Step Plan

    The age of 65 is the traditional time when people stop working and retire to live off the fruits of their labor. That doesn’t mean 65 is the ideal age for everyone to retire, though. In order to retire at … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 65: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here’s Why Your 401(k) Savings Are Mysteriously Increasing

    The data is in: 401(k) savings have hit record levels. Profit-sharing and 401(k) plans enjoyed more participation than ever before–all despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The reason? The impact of a government program which leads to higher … Continue reading → The post Here’s Why Your 401(k) Savings Are Mysteriously Increasing appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Some companies can’t get employees to stay even when they throw millions at them. Here’s why

    At JPMorgan Chase, compensation for investment bankers and traders rose 13%, about three times as much as the extra revenue they produced. Citigroup paid out $3 billion more to its employees than it did in 2020, and Goldman Sachs Group parceled out nearly half a billion dollars in special stock bonuses to its partners.

  • In Kansas, retired teachers have to wait months before they can help with school staff shortages

    The Kansas State Board of Education heard a presentation from KPERS director Alan Conroy on public school retirees who choose to return to work.

  • Subway and Burger King franchisees in South Carolina violated child-labor laws by letting minors work late shifts or too many hours, the labor department says

    A Subway franchisee let more than a dozen employees aged 14 and 15 work past 9 p.m., the Department of Labor says.

  • How These People Retired by Age 50

    When Greg Wilson was barely out of high school and at an age when most don't have the future figured out, he knew one thing. He wanted financial security down the road. His next step? Investing in...

  • Correctional officers are exhausted from being overworked. They need better benefits.

    Enhanced benefit would provide correctional officers better retirement security, while encouraging retention and bettering recruitment.

  • Walmart no longer requires masks for vaccinated U.S. workers

    The retailer, in an internal memo, added that workers who work in clinical care settings like health clinics and pharmacies, with direct customer contact, will be required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. The company also said that except for workers in California, New York and Virginia, a daily health screening will no longer be required either as of the end of this month. Walmart's move comes after Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday that fully vaccinated operations staff at its U.S. warehouses could work without a mask starting Friday as local regulations allow.

  • This Strategy Can Preserve Your Retirement Savings in a Down Market

    The primary risk that retirees and those approaching retirement face is an obvious one: running out of money. However, a study published in the Journal of Financial Planning suggests reverse mortgages can help retirees protect their portfolios from market dips … Continue reading → The post This Strategy Can Preserve Your Retirement Savings in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I'm a UPS driver. I'm paid well and like the solitude, but management still makes me want to quit most days.

    "Drivers are the reason UPS runs, and sometimes bosses forget that," a longtime UPS driver told Insider. "We show up every day to make people happy."

  • Biden to propose 4.6 percent pay raise for federal employees, the biggest hike in 20 years

    WASHINGTON - Federal employees and military service members would receive average raises of 4.6 percent next January under the budget President Joe Biden will propose in March, marking what would be the workforce's largest salary hike in two decades, according to senior officials at two federal agencies. The pay increase would follow an average 2.7 percent raise that took effect last month for 2.1 million executive branch workers, as Biden proposed early last year. The increase took effect by de

  • How Much Do I Need to Retire?

    Not knowing how much to save for retirement and by what age can create shortfalls in your nest egg, but there are a few simple formulas that can help.

  • 3 Better Ways to Save for Retirement Than a 401(k)

    If you have access to one, a 401(k) is a great place to stash your retirement savings, but not everyone can get one. Fortunately, that doesn't mean you're out of luck when it comes to retirement savings. There are plenty of other accounts you can turn to if you want to save for your future and get a sweet tax break today.

  • Social Security Won’t Cover Your Retirement? How To Prepare Now

    Whether or not Social Security retirement benefits will be around when today's young workers retire is up for debate. It's currently paying out more than what's coming in, and the Social Security...

  • The Inside Scoop on the Booming Crypto Job Market

    "Community Crypto" gets an overview of the hot crypto jobs market from three people whose organizations manage crypto/ blockchain jobs boards and have detailed knowledge of the companies, roles and trends offering job seekers a wide range of opportunities in the space. Joining Isaiah Jackson are Sandra Ro of the Global Blockchain Business Council, Colton Sakamoto, Pomp Crypto Jobs co-founder and Cleve Mesidor of the Blockchain Association.

  • 5 Careers To Pursue To Become Rich Faster

    If you are looking to switch industries, it can be tough to know where to start. Your best move depends not only on your career goals, but also what type of job is the right fit for you. However, one...