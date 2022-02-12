Word from the Smokies: A day in the life of forestry technician Kate Beckner

Karetza "Kate" Beckner is a forestry technician at Great Smoky Mountains National Park whose job is to remove invasive plants such as Chinese privet, Japanese honeysuckle, multiflora rose or English ivy.

In honor of Feb. 11, the annual International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Beckner remembers when she was a child and got an initial insight into her future focus.

“I first got excited about science around third or fourth grade,” she recalled. “My family and I discovered several salamanders under a rock in our yard. I was fascinated by them.”

At that time, Beckner had no idea where she wanted her career path to take her. All she knew was that she wanted a job that allowed her to get outside.

Kate Beckner remembers discovering several salamanders like this two-lined blue ridge salamander under a rock in her yard when she was in third or fourth grade. This got her excited about science, and she soon knew she wanted a career path that would allow her to be in the outdoors.

“I participated in Future Farmers of America and 4-H in high school and really enjoyed some of the activities we participated in,” she said. “I began taking some very general classes in college based on the experiences I had in those clubs, and from there I chose a more specific career path. I sought advice from people who knew me and wanted me to succeed in whatever career path I chose — people like my parents and my FFA adviser.”

In most of her college science classes, Beckner noticed there were significantly more male students than female. Early in her career, she was often the only female on her work crew. But over time she has seen more women entering scientific fields.

“Beckner’s field work with invasive plant species tends to involve the established species in the park,” writes Martha Hunter in a story called “Preserving the Landscape Through Invasive Species Management” set to appear in the forthcoming Spring 2022 issue of “Smokies Life” magazine. “From August 2020 to August 2021, the invasive plant management crew spent nearly 2,700 hours in the field treating mimosa, privet, multiflora rose, Japanese honeysuckle, and garlic mustard stems.”

Forestry technician Karetza "Kate" Beckner and her team use a variety of techniques to remove invasive plants, including hand pulling and systemic treatments.

Beckner is responsible for removing invasive plant species from known locations throughout the park as well as locating and identifying new infestations of invasive plants that may crop up.

“During a typical day, I often hike to an old homesite or roadside area to remove invasive plants such as Chinese privet, Japanese honeysuckle, multiflora rose or English ivy,” she said. “We use a variety of techniques to remove invasives including hand pulling, foliar treatments and systemic treatments.”

A favorite part of her job is researching up-and-coming technology and equipment in order to try out new techniques that may improve the effectiveness of forestry work.

“Sometimes we get to experiment,” Beckner said. “People will say ‘Oh it’s impossible to get rid of this plant.’ But sometimes, if you take a little time, you can figure it out. I enjoy that part.”

According to Hunter’s story, one such experiment occurred when Beckner attempted to treat Italian arum stems with various herbicides during the summer months with no success. Eventually, Beckner read that arum leaves are dormant during summer, a departure from the usual patterns of invasives. She directed her team to wait for winter to do the arum treatment — and it worked.

Species like this invasive bush honeysuckle quickly overtake disturbed areas of land if left unchecked. Forestry technicians use a topical herbicide and machetes to reduce their numbers, often working in early winter when the evergreen leaves are easily visible in the understory.

When she isn’t out in the park doing invasive plant removal or researching the latest techniques, Beckner is maintaining and managing the data for her work. “We have to make sure we keep the data updated so we can show what we’ve done and how effective we’ve been — and where we need to spend more time,” she said.

Additionally, Beckner and other forestry technicians work with interns and seasonal employees on a daily basis. She likes these interactions and being able to share her experiences with others.

“When I was starting out, many of my co-workers and supervisors, both male and female, were very supportive and helpful by sharing their knowledge and insight as I strove to make the best career choices for myself,” she said. “Now I want to share my understanding in a way that I hope will help others make their own career decisions.”

When asked how she would encourage girls considering a science career, she said, “Find what interests you, and don’t be afraid of trying new experiences. Often, finding out what you don’t want in a career is the most helpful way to find where you really do want your career to take you.”

