Wordle goes global: the race is on to translate viral game

Wordle, the simple word game that has taken the English-speaking world by storm, is sparking spontaneous efforts to develop similar games for other languages. Versions have sprung up in every corner of the globe, covering anything from Urdu to Cantonese and Hebrew. The game poses a simple puzzle: it thinks of a five-letter word and challenges the user to guess what it is in six tries or fewer. The magic formula has persuaded the New York Times to open its wallet and buy the English language original.