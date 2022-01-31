Wordle with a twist? These 4 games are like our favorite word puzzle with a few changes.

It seems many of us can't get enough of Wordle.

Eager puzzle fans have flocked to the website for the viral game daily, seeking out a new puzzle to solve.

The game features a five-letter word players must guess in six attempts. With each guess, tiles change color. A gray letter means it's not in the word. A yellow letter appears in the word, but in the wrong spot, while green is the right letter in the right place.

Wordle surged in popularity in part because players would share their results on social media using grids that break down how they solved the puzzle, or failed to guess the word correctly.

There's even a separate Wordle Archive players can visit if they're new to the game and want to catch up on all the earlier puzzles.

But what if you need more Wordle? Here are four games just like Wordle, but with a small twist.

Dordle

Want Wordle with a little more intensity? Try Dordle, which essentially gives you double the pleasure when solving the daily puzzle.

Instead of one, you get two puzzles side by side. Each guess applies to both puzzles but here's the catch: each puzzle has a different answer.

Hello Wordl

Hello Wordl features the same rules but with a few key changes. For starters, you can give up early if you are really stumped. You can also play as many times as you want. And if you want a real challenge, you can choose anywhere between four-letter and 11-letter words.

Lordle of the Rings

Just like Wordle, only Lordle of the Rings involves five-letter words including names found in the main text of Lord of the Rings. Appropriate since Wordle has us thirsting for new puzzles like Gollum.

Lewdle

A not safe for work version of Wordle, Lewdle is basically the same concept but using dirty words.

