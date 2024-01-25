'All these words are hard': Olivia Strassell of Lucas wins Richland County Spelling Bee

Olivia Strassell never dreamed she would be the champion of the county.

"I was very shocked," the seventh grader from Lucas said on Thursday after winning the Richland County Spelling Bee. "My face was red and I was honestly very shocked."

The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center hosted the competition virtually. Youngsters logged in from school to spell their words.

After five rounds, Strassell and the 12 other remaining spellers learned they had earned the right to represent Richland County on Feb. 15 during the Tri-County Spelling Bee.

The three-county contest will be held in person at MOESC, 890 W. 4th St. in Mansfield.

'All these words are hard'

Students sat in their classrooms Thursday and listened through computers as each new word was pronounced.

It took seven rounds to narrow the extensive field to three: Lyla Belcher (grade 8, Crestview), Tyrin Kirst (grade 4, Ontario) and Strassell.

When the eighth round started, even the best spellers failed. The soon-to-be champion admitted later that she was worried.

"I was thinking, 'All these words are hard, I'm going to get a hard one and get out,'" Strassell said.

A screenshot of Olivia Strassell, grade 7, of Lucas, as she spells a word virtually Thursday during the Richland County Spelling Bee.

She did get hers wrong, but so did the the other two. For five straight rounds, they all missed words like epicurean, noctambulist, and farrago.

Then, at the end of round 13, Strassell heard the pronouncer say "observatory."

"I was like: 'Oh, I know this word, that's amazing!'"

She advanced to the championship round, alone, where she was asked to spell "imprudent."

"I knew how to spell it right away," Strassell said. "I just went super slow because I didn't want to actually mess up."

Belcher placed second and Kirst third.

Reading books was key to spelling success

Strassell's path to the championship was not intentional.

"I just knew some of the words from books I've read," she admitted.

Never once did she study for the spelling bee. But she did read. Her estimate is that she finishes about three books every month.

"Fiction," she said. "Fantasy."

Will that strategy change ahead of the Tri-County Spelling Bee?

"Probably not," Strassell said. "I don't know."

Studying a lengthy list of words can be intimidating for some students, explained Kari Case, principal of Lucas Elementary School.

"We try not to stress the kids out," Case said. "It's all back on her as to what she wants to look over."

Teachers think Strassell has found a winning strategy. The entire district was happy she won.

"We were quite excited for her," Case said. "There were some squeals in the little room that we were in."

Richland County students eligible to join Strassell, Belcher and Kirst at the Tri-County Spelling Bee will be:

Blaise Metzger, grade 8, Sacred Heart

Nathan Mumford, grade 8, Lexington

Jeffrey Stigall, grade 7, Crestview

Eva Beeson, grade 7, Sacred Heart

Ella Freeman, grade 6, Plymouth-Shiloh

Shiloh Walter, grade 8, Lucas

Jackson Burns, grade 7, Mansfield

Lily Richlovsky, grade 6, St. Peter's

Owen Doan, grade 7, Mansfield

Gianna Rohl, grade 5, St. Peter's

