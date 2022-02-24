In their words: Louisiana congressional delegation reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Louisiana's congressional delegation reacted Thursday to Russia's invasion of Ukraine with condemnation of President Vladimir Putin, but two House GOP House leaders also blistered U.S. President Joe Biden for his leadership.

Following are statements from members of Louisiana's delegation:

► U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.: “Russia has just become a pariah nation. Everything short of involving U.S. forces should be done to punish this action. This should be unrelenting.”

► U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.: "Putin is invading and waging war on a sovereign nation and its people. There’s no room for weakness in response. President Biden should impose swift, comprehensive, crippling sanctions on Russia. The only path to peace is through unwavering strength.”

► 1st District Congressman Steve Scalise, R-Metairie (Republican House whip): “The United States stands with the brave people of Ukraine in the face of Vladimir Putin’s barbaric aggression. This invasion will have enormous consequences here in the United States, where hardworking Americans are already facing sky-high gas prices and escalating home heating costs that are made worse with this war."

“As President Biden scrambles to react rather than lead, tough action is needed quickly to undermine Putin’s leverage. As a critical first step, I am calling on President Biden to immediately reverse his war on American energy so that the United States and our allies can have access to affordable and secure energy, while taking away a critical source of leverage and funding Putin is using to carry out his unprovoked attack on Ukraine."

► 2nd District Congressman Troy Carter, D-New Orleans: Traveling abroad and unavailable for comment.

► 3rd District Congressman Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre': Traveling abroad and unavailable for comment.

► 4th District Congressman Mike Johnson, R-Benton (vice chair of House GOP): "Russia’s invasion of Ukraine’s sovereign territory threatens the greatest destabilization of the world order since WWII and constitutes a national security threat to the entire West.

“From impeding American energy production, to greenlighting Russian energy production, to dragging their feet on sanctions, to lobbying against legislation to hold Russia accountable, it is clear that the Biden Administration’s appeasement approach towards Russian aggression has failed."

► 5th District Congressman Julia Letlow, R-Start: “My heart goes out to the people of Ukraine, who now find their country thrust into a war, with countless innocent civilians caught in the crossfire.

"We cannot allow Vladimir Putin to violate the sovereignty of an independent and democratic nation without serious consequences. The United States and our allies must swiftly take action to impose the harshest economic sanctions possible, expel Russian diplomats from the international community, and permanently shut down the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. In the coming days, let our prayers be with the people of Ukraine as they continue the noble fight to maintain their independence.”

► 6th District Congressman Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge: "In 2022, we are witnessing cyberattacks, missiles, bombs, tanks and fighter jets invade a sovereign European country with democratically elected leaders. This is why we must not abandon President Reagan’s vision of peace through strength.

"What we are seeing in Ukraine is a world away from Thibodaux, but every Louisianan — every American will be affected by Vladimir Putin's unprovoked invasion. We will see higher gasoline and energy costs in Thibodaux, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Monroe and across our nation. European leaders, backed by NATO, must immediately impose crippling sanctions on Russia and any complicit country and they must isolate and contain Putin with bright red lines. Those that love freedom must make clear that we will defend and protect it — Putin’s ego-centric, Hitler-like hallucinations of reassembling the Soviet Union are simply a bad trip.”

Greg Hilburn covers Louisiana politics for the USA Today Network. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Louisiana congressional delegates reacts to Russia invading Ukraine