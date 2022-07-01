In their words: Summit County Black elected officials speak out about Akron police shooting

The following statements were released Friday by the Black Elected Officials of Summit County regarding the shooting death of Jayland Walker this week by Akron police.

Black Elected Officials of Summit County demand The Department of Justice to investigate and for police reform after Akron Police Shoot an Unarmed Black Man 60-times

AKRON – The Black Elected Officials of Summit County, Ohio released the following statement following reports of eight Akron police officers firing 90 bullets at Jayland Walker, striking Walker 60 times, resulting in his death.

This incident occurred early [Monday] morning and ensued over a minor traffic infraction that led to a high-speed chase. The chase ended when Walker exited his vehicle unarmed and, according to police, made threatening gestures that caused the eight officers to open fire. The police body camera footage of this incident has yet to be released.

Veronica Sims

Summit County councilwoman and President of the Black Elected Officials of Summit County

Summit County Council District 5 representative Veronica Sims

“We are extremely exhausted by the continued playing out of Black men and women being gunned down at the hands of those sworn to protect and serve. The Black Elected Officials of Summit County call for practical police reform to prevent police brutality and implicit bias and for The Department of Justice to step in and investigate the shooting and killing of Jayland Walker. As Black people, we are too often considered suspect and perceived as threatening, which is why the killing of Mr. Walker is so disturbing. After being shot 60 times, police still deemed it necessary to bind his hands in cuffs. Mr. Walker was already dead. When are we not a threat? The Summit County Black Elected Officials offer our sincerest condolences to the loved ones of Jayland and assure that we will be vigilant and watchful as the investigation details unfold.”

Additional BEOSC also offered the following statements on this matter:

Dr. N. J. Akbar

Akron School Board president

N.J. Akbar

“Firing 90 times on anyone unarmed is more than excessive, it's inhumane, unjust, and immoral. The citizens of Akron deserve accountability and immediate transparency. Regardless of what Mr. Walker did, he did not deserve this. No one unarmed does. The over-vilifying of Black bodies needs to stop. We deserve better from our police. Jayland Walker’s life was not indispensable. My heart goes out to his family and all who loved him. This is not about the traffic violation or what you believe he did last year; this is about the lack of respect and regard for Black lives. We need answers!”

Tara L. Mosley

Akron City Ward 5 councilwoman

Tara Samples, Akron Council Ward 5

“No traffic stop should end with someone losing their life. Jayland Walker mattered to his family, to his friends, and to this community. Jayland’s life mattered.” Akron City Councilwoman at Large Linda Omobien (Akron) “Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of Jayland Walker, and we only ask for a thorough independent, and fair review of the facts. Upon completion of the investigation, we want accountability.” Twinsburg City School Board President, Mark Curtis (Twinsburg Schools) “The shooting death of Jayland Walker is a tragedy. Absolute transparency in this investigation is paramount to ensuring the publics trust in our institutions. The truth must come out and justice must be served.

Linda Omobien

Akron City councilwoman at large

Linda Omobien, Akron Council-At-Large

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of Jayland Walker, and we only ask for a thorough independent, and fair review of the facts. Upon completion of the investigation, we want accountability.”

Mark Curtis

Twinsburg City School Board president

“The shooting death of Jayland Walker is a tragedy. Absolute transparency in this investigation is paramount to ensuring the publics trust in our institutions. The truth must come out and justice must be served.”

