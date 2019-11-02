Who Wore It Better? 10 Names Shared by Automakers

What's in a name? Quite a bit, when it comes to cars. Which is why automakers invest considerable energy in giving their vehicles just the right handle. And they sometimes come up with pretty great names, when you think about it . . . but they aren't always original.

Several automakers not only recycle nameplates they themselves have used before (think Chevy Blazer, Mitsubishi Eclipse), but also borrow names that have been used by other automakers. Sometimes it's a coincidence, sometimes it's something of a tribute—and sometimes it's outright thievery.

The question is, when two cars use the same name, which is more deserving? Scroll through the slides ahead to see 10 of the most notable cases of automobiles from different automakers, even different eras, that have worn the same name. Like a celebrity-fashion reporter on the red carpet, you can decide for yourself who wore it better.