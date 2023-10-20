He wore a mask when he shot a 16-year-old boy, police say. Officers still ID'd him

Two young men who police say shot a 16-year-old boy multiple times earlier this week tried to conceal their identities with masks during the crime − but both were unsuccessful and have since been charged with attempted murder, court documents reveal.

Wilmington police officers responded to the 800 block of W. Seventh St. just before 11 a.m. Tuesday after receiving an alert from ShotSpotter − the city's gunshot detection technology − that it had heard gunfire. An officer who was near West Seventh and North Monroe streets also heard the shots and ran toward where they were coming from, arrest warrants say.

As the officer was headed to the scene, he spotted three young men running on West Sixth Street toward North Monroe Street. He chased them and ordered them to stop, but only one complied, according to police. That man was arrested but later released and not charged, while the other two continued running.

Police quickly caught up to a second man, 19-year-old Meziah Thompson, and arrested him.

As officers made these arrests, other responding officers arrived at the scene of the shooting and found the 16-year-old badly hurt, having been shot multiple times at close range, according to court documents. At least one officer performed first aid on the teen while they waited for paramedics to arrive.

He was rushed to the hospital. His most recent condition was not immediately known.

At least 27 shell casings were located at the scene, court documents say.

How police charged Meziah Thompson, Javon Turner

Through their investigation, detectives were able to obtain video surveillance that showed two young men − Thompson and another unknown man − running from the shooting.

Thompson was seen wearing a mask, gray sneakers, dark pants and a light-gray hooded sweatshirt with "a logo on the left breast area," court documents say. He also had a black gun with a silver slide in his right hand, according to the documents.

He was wearing these clothes when arrested, though he didn't have the gun on him.

Police said they later found the gun in a nearby yard. He was charged with attempted murder, gun charges, conspiracy and drug charges for crack cocaine and heroin found in his pockets, court documents say.

Despite quickly arresting Thompson, police still didn't know who the second young man was. Detectives got lucky, however, when they tracked down additional video surveillance recorded about five minutes before the shooting that showed the other young man's face.

He was not yet wearing a mask, court documents say.

The lead detective wrote in an arrest warrant that he showed the video to members of the department's Crime Gun Intelligence Center, who recognized the man as 19-year-old Javon Turner "based on previous police contact."

The gun intelligence center, which was established through the agency's partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, includes analysts who work with forensic personnel who collect and process shell casings, guns and other ballistic evidence.

The analysts enter this information into a national ballistics database, which helps agencies nationwide generate leads that connect guns or shell casings from one incident to others. The analysts and investigators then work to determine who might have a gun, the department said, which can help police develop leads in shootings and other gun incidents.

Wilmington police said the team also works closely with the department's gun intelligence unit, which has investigators who specifically work to identify suspects "who are engaging in gun violence or firearm offenses."

Armed with Turner’s name, the detective looked him up in Delaware's crime database and matched his photo to surveillance video obtained after the shooting. He was arrested on Wednesday near West Seventh and North West streets.

He was also charged with attempted murder and gun charges, given surveillance video recorded after the shooting showed him with a gun in his left hand, court documents say.

Turner is being held in prison on $142,000 cash bail, while Thompson is being held on $137,000 cash bail.

