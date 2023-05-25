He wore purple tie-dye and camo shorts. Police say he’s a suspect in two Miami murders

Police released video Thursday of a man who they believe has killed at least two homeless people since January — and who they fear may strike again.

“That’s something that we’re looking into and investigating,” said Miami Police Detective Kiara Delva.

They believe the man — who appears in video in a purple tie-dye shirt, camouflage shorts, black sneakers and a watch — was responsible for the early morning Jan. 9 shooting death of Bradley Griffith, 61 and the murder just a few minutes later and 15 blocks away of Marie Louisirna Noel, 60. A woman who knew Noel said at the time of her death that she was well-known in the local community

Griffith was gunned down near the corner of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 38th Street. Noel was killed nearby, at Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street. The shootings were between midnight and 2:30 a.m. according to police.

Delva said they haven’t linked the victims, but police believe they have enough evidence to link the murders.

“We have enough to believe this man is the suspect responsible for both,” Delva said.

Similarities to 2021 homeless serial killer

The murders are similar to those believe committed by homeless serial killer suspect Willie Maceo, a real estate agent who was 25 when he was arrested in December 2021 in the attempted murder of one homeless man in downtown Miami who was shot in the head. He also was suspected of shooting and killing another homeless man named Jerome Antonio Price, 56, who was asleep on a sidewalk in Wynwood.

A year earlier, police called to Maceo’s home because he was acting erratically seized a Glock pistol from him, the same one investigators believe he used to shoot the homeless men.

What the videos show

One of the videos released by police shows a man detectives describe in his 20s or 30s walk up to a building with a red pole out front. The man is seen peering around the corner for a few seconds while extending and relaxing his fingers. He then slowly backs up before leaving the camera frame.

The man is between 5-feet, 7-inches and 5-feet, 10-inches tall, police said, with a medium build and dark hair.

In the next video, the same man, wearing the same clothing, is seen slowly walking down a tree-lined sidewalk. In that footage, he appears to smile as he walks past the camera.

In neither video is it clear if he is carrying a weapon.