Work from home, car-pooling can help ease gas 'price pain': IEA

Ines Ferré
·Markets Reporter
·2 min read

Working from home three days a week, reducing speed limits on highways, and car-sharing are ways to bring down demand for oil and keep a lid on gas prices, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The IEA, which represents industrialized consumer nations, introduced a 10-point plan to reduce global crude demand by 2.7 million barrels a day within the next four months relative to current levels.

“We are experiencing a major crisis,” IEA executive director Faith Birol said during a conference. “Oil markets are in an emergency situation.”

Other ideas to reduce demand include car-free Sundays in cities, decreasing public transportation prices, and avoiding business travel.

Advanced economies account for almost half of global crude demand, with most of it going toward transportation.

The oil market has been volatile since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war. The IEA estimates 3 million barrels/day of Russian crude will be shut-in due to the Ukraine-Russia war.

On Friday, U.S. West Texas intermediate (CL=F) closed at $104.70 per barrel while Brent (BZ=F) closed more than 1% higher, just shy of $108 per barrel.

Friday's national gasoline price average sits at $4.274 a gallon.

West Linn, OR, USA - Mar 11, 2022: The gas price sign at a Chevron gas station in West Linn, Oregon. Oil and gas prices are soaring due to Russia&#39;s war in Ukraine.
West Linn, OR, USA - Mar 11, 2022: The gas price sign at a Chevron gas station in West Linn, Oregon. Oil and gas prices are soaring due to Russia's war in Ukraine.

"There's no doubt that the consumer is paying more for food, for fuel, the basic necessities for everyday living, as well as the consumer goods that will be increasing in price because of these higher energy prices and higher costs to simply deliver them to the consumer," analyst Andy Lipow of Lipow Oil Associates told Yahoo Finance Live

"Gasoline prices have to rise to about $4.75 per gallon - $5.00 per gallon in order to get a significant amount of demand destruction," said Lipow.

Lipow points out that the consumer is in better economic shape than in past times of economic stress, such as in 2008.

"The consumer for the most part has extra money to spend on gasoline, but they don't like to spend more," added the analyst.

Ines is a stock market reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @ines_ferre

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • AppHarvest CEO envisions 'couple-decade journey' after going public

    AppHarvest CEO Jonathan Webb is determined to "institutionalize" controlled environment agriculture (CEA) with a higher mission than solely its company's performance.

  • U.S. booking sites seeing strong demand for 2022 travel

    U.S. booking sites including Vrbo, Hopper and KAYAK are seeing higher demand for spring and summer leisure travel as COVID-19 restrictions ease and travelers appear to be shrugging off added costs to plane tickets and road trips from rising fuel prices. "We are seeing strong booking activity for spring break and the beginnings of a very strong summer," said Jamie Lane, VP of research at AirDNA, which tracks the daily performance of over 10 million properties on vacation rental firms Airbnb and Vrbo.

  • ‘Dash for Trash’ Fuels Big Bounce for Money-Losing Growth Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- No earnings? No problem. Most Read from BloombergBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkrainePutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivBiden Warned Xi of ‘Consequences’ for Backing Russia in WarThat was the message from investors this week who stormed back into the shares of faster-growing companies with little in the way of prof

  • White House working to reduce gas prices

    White Houde Council of Economic Advisers member Jared Bernstein discusses how the war between Russia and Ukraine has effected retail gas prices and what the White House is doing to ease the pain at the pump.

  • Russian copycats are stealing intellectual property of American brands

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan details the intellectual property theft of companies that have pulled business out of Russia and the impact these Russian copycats are having on multinational brands.

  • Fed's Waller Favors Considering Half-Point Hikes at Coming Meetings

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said the central bank should consider raising interest rates by a half percentage point at coming meetings and start reducing the balance sheet by July to contain “raging” inflation.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri

  • Gas prices need to hit at least $4.75 a gallon to get ‘significant’ demand destruction: oil analyst

    President of Lipow Oil Associates, LLC., Andrew Lipow joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss demand destruction in rising gas prices, surging commodity and energy prices forcing consumers to pay more, and energy infrastructure.

  • Ukrainian sisters use bakery to raise money for those hurting back home

    Vira Derun's parents live outside of Ukraine's capital Kyiv, where the threat of Russian bombs and missiles has become part of daily life. To help raise money for those back in Ukraine, Derun and her sister, Anastasiia, started taking donations at their Washington, D.C., bakery, driven by a simple mindset. Recently, people lined up and down the block to support the bakery and Ukraine, she said, and in a week, Derun said the cafe raised $7,000 to support the Ukrainian cause.

  • New Russian cosmonaut team arrives at International Space Station

    (Reuters) -Three Russian cosmonauts safely arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, docking their Soyuz capsule with the outpost for a mission that continues a 20-year shared Russian-U.S. presence in orbit despite tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The rendezvous came about three hours and 10 minutes after the Soyuz spacecraft carrying the new cosmonaut team lifted off from Russia's Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. "Congratulations on the successful docking," a voice from Russia's mission control said moments later, according to an English translator speaking during a live NASA webcast of the event.

  • GM Buys SoftBank’s $2.1 Billion Stake in Cruise Self-Driving Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. bought out the SoftBank Vision Fund 1’s stake in self-driving startup Cruise LLC for $2.1 billion, ending the Japanese investment firm’s stake in the business and giving the Detroit automaker 80% ownership.Most Read from BloombergBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkrainePutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around

  • Tax season brings bigger tax refunds and 'no unexpected problems' so far

    The IRS has processed 5.9% more returns at the end of the second week of March compared with a year ago.

  • AMC Stock Rises After GameStop Earnings. What It Says About the Meme Trade.

    A number of familiar “meme” stocks were on the move Friday after GameStop —the most popular meme stock of them all — rebounded even after disappointing quarterly earnings. GameStop (ticker: GME) rose more than 1% Friday after falling more than 7% in premarket trading Friday. GameStop rocketed to prominence more than a year ago, and was placed at the forefront of a market mania driven by retail investors who were largely connected through online social media platforms like Reddit.

  • Federal government to direct almost $44 million to populations at risk for or living with HIV/AIDS

    The federal government is investing in the health and wellness of individuals at risk for or living with HIV/AIDS through mental health and substance use services from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). In 2020, there were almost 40 million people around the world living with HIV, according to the HHS. In the U.S., there are approximately 1.2 million people who have HIV, though about 13% don't know it and need to be tested.

  • The IEA's 10-point plan to cut oil demand amid supply shock from Russia's war includes reducing speed limits and car-free Sundays

    "Emergency measures can quickly cut global oil demand by 2.7 million barrels a day," the IEA said about ways to cope with a supply shortage.

  • Retail Traders Have Been Selling Tesla and Nvidia. What They’ve Been Buying Instead.

    Retail investors are taking more cautious investment approaches amid a volatile market, this analyst says.

  • Do Rising Mortgage Rates Make Homes Unaffordable?

    Mortgage rates hit an almost three-year high this week, and home prices have soared during the pandemic.

  • Biden warns Xi of 'consequences' if China aids Russian invasion of Ukraine

    In a high-stakes video call, President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping spoke Friday morning for an hour and 50 minutes for the first time since November amid concerns that China will help Russian President Vladimir Putin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Nearly four hours after the call ended, and hours after China put out its own version of events, the White House released a readout of the meeting. While lacking concrete details, the 164-word U.S. account stressed that Biden made clear the "implications and consequences" if China aligns with Russia and provides it "material support" for its attacks.

  • Stagflation is raising the risk of ‘lost decade’ for 60/40 portfolio of stocks and bonds, Goldman Sachs says

    Since the start of 2022, 60/40 portfolios in the U.S. and Europe are down more than 10% in real terms, Goldman Sachs note says.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) popped 13.6% on Wednesday after the daily fantasy sports contest and sports betting company announced a larger move into non-fungible tokens (NFTs). DraftKings debuted the Primetime NFT Series ahead of the college basketball national tournament. It represents the company's first fully in-house launch of collectible NFTs, which represent ownership of digital assets.

  • A Food Crisis Is Looming. This Fertilizer Stock Stands to Gain.

    Mosaic’s price target was just increased by Goldman to $83 from $50, which also raised its rating on the stock to Buy from Neutral.