Work from home, car-pooling can help ease gas 'price pain': IEA

Working from home three days a week, reducing speed limits on highways, and car-sharing are ways to bring down demand for oil and keep a lid on gas prices, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The IEA, which represents industrialized consumer nations, introduced a 10-point plan to reduce global crude demand by 2.7 million barrels a day within the next four months relative to current levels.

“We are experiencing a major crisis,” IEA executive director Faith Birol said during a conference. “Oil markets are in an emergency situation.”

Other ideas to reduce demand include car-free Sundays in cities, decreasing public transportation prices, and avoiding business travel.

Advanced economies account for almost half of global crude demand, with most of it going toward transportation.

The oil market has been volatile since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war. The IEA estimates 3 million barrels/day of Russian crude will be shut-in due to the Ukraine-Russia war.

On Friday, U.S. West Texas intermediate (CL=F) closed at $104.70 per barrel while Brent (BZ=F) closed more than 1% higher, just shy of $108 per barrel.

Friday's national gasoline price average sits at $4.274 a gallon.

West Linn, OR, USA - Mar 11, 2022: The gas price sign at a Chevron gas station in West Linn, Oregon. Oil and gas prices are soaring due to Russia's war in Ukraine.

"There's no doubt that the consumer is paying more for food, for fuel, the basic necessities for everyday living, as well as the consumer goods that will be increasing in price because of these higher energy prices and higher costs to simply deliver them to the consumer," analyst Andy Lipow of Lipow Oil Associates told Yahoo Finance Live

"Gasoline prices have to rise to about $4.75 per gallon - $5.00 per gallon in order to get a significant amount of demand destruction," said Lipow.

Lipow points out that the consumer is in better economic shape than in past times of economic stress, such as in 2008.

"The consumer for the most part has extra money to spend on gasoline, but they don't like to spend more," added the analyst.

