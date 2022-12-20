Workbar looks to transform in-office work in MetroWest

Jesse Collings, MetroWest Daily News
·3 min read

FRAMINGHAM Workbar, the flexible office-space hub that provides room for small business owners and Fortune 500 companies to utilize a common office space on-demand, is looking to reshape the way MetroWest workers feel about coming into the office.

"Framingham has always been our radar for it's reputation as a makers-market, a place where local industries can grow to dominate the global market," Workbar CEO Sarah Travers said.

More:Natick Mall owner is town's largest taxpayer. Here is a list of the top 10

Workbar will be opening a location at 111 Speen St. in Framingham, right off of the Mass Pike and close to Route 9. The 20,000-square-foot space offers a rentable spot providing typical office amenities, including WiFi, conference space, private offices, complimentary kitchen, as well as an office staff that can assist customers. Customers can rent out a space daily, or can buy monthly memberships depending on their need.

The Framingham location, set to open in June, will be the 13th Workbar location. The company has offices doting the outline of Boston, including locations in Needham, Arlington and Burlington, but had yet to expand to MetroWest.

Workbar, a company that offers shared common space to office workers, is opening up in Framingham next June. This photo is from the Workbar location in Woburn.
The location at 111 Speen St. is a major office building that was purchased earlier this year for $13 million by North Colony Asset Management and had several vacancies, with Workbar coming in and taking up the entire second floor of the 117,000 square foot building.

"In Framingham we have found the perfect location, we were looking for the right spot for a couple of years, and to be in a building that we can make as a destination workplace for our workers, and 111 Speen St. really checks all of those boxes," Travers said.

Travers said that when the company first started in 2009, the clients they were typically getting were small business owners or gig economy workers; people who didn't have access to a traditional office space and needed the amenities to get their work done.

Since the pandemic however, the company has noticed a change in who is coming to Workbar. Larger companies, adjusting to the hybrid working model and looking to cater towards employees who enjoyed working from home, are coming to Workbar to help make the daily commute easier.

"We have seen a 60% increase in Fortune 500 companies that have been utilizing our space since the pandemic," Travers said. "In 2009 it really was for start-ups and small business, but over the past five years that has changed. Big companies that have Boston headquarters, like Wayfair and Reebok, they are utilizing Workbar as a tool in their hybrid structure. They can sell to employees that three days a week they might have to commute to downtown Boston, but two other days they can go to Workbar closer to their home."

"Choice is the number one amenity in what you can offer employees. It really isn't about having the call centers, or the golf simulator. It's choice, they want to come into the office when other people are going to be there. They don't want to come in and sit on a Zoom because they can do that from home. You need to make the commute worthwhile. In a market where there is a war for talent, employers can say that employees can come in a few days a week and make sure those days are full of in-person activities, and then the two or three other days you can work closer to home," Travers said.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Workbar opening Framingham spot for first MetroWest location

