Is Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Workday Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of April 2022 Workday had US$4.12b of debt, an increase on US$1.86b, over one year. But it also has US$6.26b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$2.13b net cash.

How Strong Is Workday's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Workday had liabilities of US$4.78b due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.24b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$6.26b as well as receivables valued at US$778.1m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$984.9m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Workday has a titanic market capitalization of US$41.2b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Workday boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Workday's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Workday reported revenue of US$5.4b, which is a gain of 21%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Workday?

While Workday lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually generated positive free cash flow US$1.4b. So taking that on face value, and considering the net cash situation, we don't think that the stock is too risky in the near term. One positive is that Workday is growing revenue apace, which makes it easier to sell a growth story and raise capital if need be. But we still think it's somewhat risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Workday you should be aware of.

