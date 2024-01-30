I worked in journalism for 30 years. I witnessed a shift from open-minded inquiry to illiberal advocacy

The tell in Courtney C. Radsch’s recent column, “Journalism preservation bill gives California newsrooms much-needed leverage over Big Tech” is the word, “censor,” to describe tech companies’ supposed threats to California news reporting. You don’t need an expert, as Radsch’s bio denotes, to know that only the government, backed by its police power to compel compliance, can censor speech.

I worked in journalism as a writer and editor for some 30 years, so I witnessed firsthand the paradigm shift in American journalism from liberal, open-minded inquiry to progressively illiberal, selective-justice advocacy–not that legacy news organizations would ever inform their readers of that fact. Legacy news organizations rely on that asymmetry of information to indoctrinate—or in woke-speak, educate—readers, especially older readers, who may still presume even-handed reporting. I rely on my Google news feed to reveal the media framework, left and right, on most issues based on the most impactful part of any story—the headline—even before clicking on any individual report.

Is it any surprise that the academia-media axis, as represented by Dr. Radsch, urges the California Legislature to compel support for its progressive propaganda, born of Critical Theory, the pervasive ideology in academia, including schools of journalism, for the past few decades?

Marshall Krantz, Palm Springs

Airport noise is already an issue

There is legitimate concern about increasing airport noise. Already, it is a problem where I live. There are at least partial solutions. In the Point Loma area of San Diego there is a "quieter homes" project that assists homeowners to soundproof their homes. It consists of attic insulation and special noise-resistant windows and sliding glass doors.

Here in Palm Springs, I have not been able to find sound-resistant windows or sliding glass doors. Purpose-made windows and doors which greatly reduce sound transmission exist but they are practically unknown here. Retailers push their ordinary double-glazed windows and doors but they are not adequate.

It would very greatly help if special sound-resistant windows and doors were readily available.

Frank R. Eggers, Palm Springs

Democrats don’t need a demagogue

What boggles my mind is that people don't realize we non-cult like Democrats (who, according to Gallup, number more than Republicans in the country) do not have to attend rallies to support our candidates. We don't have to listen to rants and lies. We don't fall for voting myths that have lost in court over 60 times. We believe in democracy and don't need a demagogue to lead us, hence few "rallies" for President Joe Biden. We don't need to be ranted at; we just listen for truth.

Sharyn McKee, Rancho Mirage

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: American journalism has undergone a paradigm shift from curiosity to advocacy