I worked at Trader Joe's for 3 years. Here are 10 of my favorite products to make in the air fryer.

I worked at Trader Joe's for 3 years, and I'm sharing my favorite things to make in the air fryer.

For breakfast, the frozen tots and apple-cinnamon oatmeal bites get crispy in the appliance.

Trader Joe's has plenty of appetizers, like meatless meatballs and hot wings, that you can air-fry.

The store's famous orange chicken gets perfectly crispy in the air fryer.

The chicken gets extra crispy in the air fryer. Jonathan Chandler

Trader Joe's orange chicken is a fan-favorite product every year, and it's perfect in the air fryer.

I cook it for 12 minutes, and it comes out crispy on the outside and chewy and moist on the inside.

Then all you have to do is microwave the sauce that comes with it and enjoy it by itself or with rice.

Air-fry the chicken gyoza pot stickers for a quick appetizer or side.

You can pair the pot stickers with a number of sauces. Jonathan Chandler

The chicken gyoza pot stickers in the Trader Joe's freezer aisle are the most amazing appetizer.

I spray a little bit of avocado oil on them before cooking them in the air fryer.

They pair nicely with sweet-chili sauce or your favorite veggies.

Kale chips cook up quickly.

Kale chips are easy to make. Jonathan Chandler

I love making kale chips in the air fryer.

I just toss pieces in oil and season them with garlic powder, paprika, and cayenne pepper.

They don't need to cook long as they burn easily in the air fryer.

Air-fried tots make a great snack or breakfast side dish.

You can control how crispy the tots get. Jonathan Chandler

If you're looking for the perfect snack or quick breakfast dish, Trader Joe's frozen tots are for you.

Cook them to your desired crisp level in the air fryer and pair them with your favorite dipping sauce. I like to dip them in a mixture of sriracha and ranch.

The frozen pajeon (scallion pancakes) heat up nicely in the air fryer.

You only need a little oil to cook these in the air fryer. Jonathan Chandler

Pajeon, or scallion pancakes, are a Korean staple, and Trader Joe's frozen version tastes amazing in the air fryer.

Spray a little bit of oil on top before cooking and pair with sweet-chili sauce.

Hot wings are the perfect air-fried afternoon snack.

The chicken wings go well with a creamy dip. Jonathan Chandler

If you're looking for the perfect after-school snack, look no further than Trader Joe's frozen chicken wings.

Cook them in the air fryer until they're crispy, and pair them with creamy ranch dressing.

Trader Joe's meatless meatballs are a great plant-based appetizer.

The vegetarian "meatballs" are made from soy. Jonathan Chandler

The plant-based meatballs in Trader Joe's freezer aisle are perfect if you need a quick appetizer.

Spray them with a little bit of oil before cooking in the air fryer, and cover them with your favorite barbecue sauce when they're done.

These are amazing if you want to make a meatball sub as well.

You're missing out if you haven't tried air-fried brussels sprouts.

The brussels sprouts come pre-chopped. Jonathan Chandler

Some people may be skeptical, but brussels sprouts can be amazing in the air fryer.

I get the pre-shaved bag from Trader Joe's and season them with cayenne pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, and some oil before cooking.

Then I like to toss them in a spicy honey-butter mixture.

Air-fry the apple-cinnamon oatmeal bites for a new take on the breakfast staple.

The chain recently released the breakfast product. Jonathan Chandler

The apple-cinnamon oatmeal bites are new to Trader Joe's freezer section, but they're sure to be a fan-favorite in no time.

Pop them in the air fryer until they're cooked through and serve with your favorite ice cream for an easy dessert.

I like to drizzle some caramel on top for a touch more sweetness.

You can prepare perfectly crisp latkes in the air fryer.

The potato pancakes are best when crispy. Jonathan Chandler

Latkes come out crispy and delicious in the air fryer.

Spray a little bit of oil before cooking and serve with sour cream or applesauce.

