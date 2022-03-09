Worker arrested after threatening notes found at Wayne HS

Mar. 9—Surveillance video identified the alleged culprit who left threatening notes Tuesday morning around Wayne High School as an employee of an outside organization who works at the high school.

School administrators notified the school resource officer, DuWayne Hush, the Huber Heights Police Division and the district's security supervisor around 9 a.m. of three notes found that stated "a threatening activity would happen at lunch," according to a message sent to high school families.

A joint investigation helped to identify the suspect through the use of school surveillance video, according to a release from Huber Heights police.

"This person was interviewed by police personnel and subsequently arrested with official charges pending review by the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office," the police release stated.

The name of the adult arrested Tuesday was not released by police. However, Montgomery County Jail records show that Aisha Traylor, 39, was arrested Tuesday morning by Hush at the high school and booked into jail on suspicion of inducing panic. Police described the suspect as "an employee of a third-party organization that teaches unique concepts to students at the high school."

Neither police nor the school said what the notes threatened would happen.

"Fortunately, it has been determined that there was, at no point, an actual, credible threat to the safety of our students, staff or school," the school stated in its message.