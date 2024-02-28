Worker buried in dirt pile in Walker, hospitalized

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A worker was hospitalized after being buried in dirt Tuesday afternoon, the Walker Fire Department said.

First responders were called to Maynard Avenue near Butterworth Street in Walker around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a worker buried in dirt, according to the Walker Police Department. When they arrived, the person was uncovered.

The person was taken to the hospital with “serious injuries,” police said. Firefighters said the worker was awake and talking before being transported.

OSHA has been contacted and will conduct an investigation, police say. It is unclear what led to the worker being buried in dirt.

