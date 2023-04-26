Worker death reported at Delta Township automotive supplier

DELTA TWP. — A worker at Alliance Interiors died Monday night when he was caught in a piece of machinery that began operating, according to the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Eaton County Sheriff's Office deputies and EMS were called to the company at 4521 W. Mt. Hope Highway about 11:14 p.m. Monday, a sheriff's office employee said. The victim, a 24-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital where he was declared dead.

An incident summary posted to MIOSHA's website said the production technician was heating a finished part to remove oils when the next cycle of a vacuum forming mold began. The victim was caught between an extended conveyor and vacuum forming mold, crushing him.

"MIOSHA has initiated an investigation of the incident that occurred in Delta Township," Mike Krafcik, a MIOSHA spokesperson, said in an email. "MIOSHA cannot provide information on an open investigation. Typically, this type of investigation may take several weeks or months to complete."

The Delta Township Fire Department handled the incident and turned over the investigation to MIOSHA.

According to its website, the company is a supplier of interior soft trim and acoustic systems and components to the auto industry.

The accident is under investigation, said Alliance General Manager Jason Miller, who added the company is cooperating with MIOSHA.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Worker killed at Delta Township automotive supplier was crushed