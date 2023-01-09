Worker died last week at Nabors Industries' N.Dakota oil rig -local media

(Reuters) - A worker in the United States died last week after falling through an open hatch into a pit at a Nabors Industries oil rig in the western North Dakota oil patch, local media reported last week.

Devon Energy, which owns and operates the site, had "shut down drilling operations while we work with local law enforcement, OSHA and Nabors," spokesperson Lisa Adams told media.

The incident occurred at a rig north of New Town, North Dakota, on late Thursday, the reports said, citing Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol.

A contractor of Devon Energy employed the worker, Nabors said in a statement, adding that "we are supporting Devon to understand what occurred and what lessons can be learned from this tragic incident."

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Josie Kao)