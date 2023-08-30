Worker dies after being crushed by forklift at Logan Airport, state police say

A worker has died from the injuries he suffered in an accident at Boston’s Logan Airport that left him pinned under a forklift on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to an area behind the airport’s Terminal C around 3:20 p.m. learned a JetBlue sub-contractor was operating a Komatsu forklift in an outdoor loading section when he clipped a lateral metal beam in an attempt to drive through a lower-bag service entrance, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The forklift’s extended backrest was too high to maneuver under the beam, which had an attached sign indicating a vertical clearance of 8 feet, 6 inches, state police noted.

“The extended backrest collided with the beam, causing the forklift to tip over and come to rest on top of the victim, who had been ejected to the pavement,” investigators said in a statement.

A JetBlue employee who heard the crash and several other workers rushed to the victim’s aid and used an aircraft tow bar to lift the forklift enough to pull the victim out from under it, and life-saving measures were then attempted by arriving troopers, according to state police.

Boston EMS took the man, a 51-year-old Winthrop resident, to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.

State police detectives assigned to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office are leading an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

