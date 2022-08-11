Worker dies after electrocution in Penns Valley, police believe it was an accident

An unidentified worker died in Gregg Township on Wednesday after receiving a fatal electric shock, according to a report filed by state police at Rockview.

At about 3:20 p.m., the person was electrocuted while working at 139 Tressler Lane, police wrote. Penns Valley EMS responded to the scene and attempted “life-saving measures,” but those efforts were unsuccessful.

A preliminary police report suggested the worker’s death was accidental in nature. Police did not provide any additional details and could not be reached for comment.

Members from the Centre County Coroner’s Office, Penns Valley EMS and Miles and Gregg Township Fire Companies responded to the scene along Tressler Lane.

On Thursday, the Centre County Coroner’s Office declined to offer more details surrounding Wednesday’s incident, saying it was under investigation.