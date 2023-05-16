Worker dies after forklift pins him to freezer shelves at storage company, Utah cops say

A 38-year-old worker died after he was pinned between a forklift and freezer shelves while at a storage company in Utah, police said.

Authorities responded to the injured and bleeding worker at 12:29 p.m., Monday, May 15, at Americold Logistics in Clearfield, police said in a news release.

His coworkers tended to him until first responders arrived, police said.

First responders freed him, gave him medical aid and took him to a hospital, but he suffered “significant trauma” to his lower body and died, police said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the workplace incident, police said.

“Yesterday, there was an incident at our facility in Clearfield, UT, that resulted in the tragic passing of one of our associates,” the company said in a statement to KSTU. “We are cooperating fully with authorities in their ongoing investigation.”

Americold provides “cold storage warehouses and supply chain management.”

The company did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Tuesday, May 16.

Clearfield is about 30 miles north of Salt Lake City.

