Worker dies after helping restrain intruder at care facility, California police say

The death of a care home worker who collapsed and died after restraining an intruder has been ruled a homicide, California police said.

Alex Albetria helped hold down the intruder attacking staff at a San Jose care facility until police arrived on Dec. 11, the San Jose Police Department said in a May 10 news release.

After police arrested the intruder on counts of burglary and assault, Albetria “collapsed from the physical exertion of restraining the suspect,” police said. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The coroner’s office told police on April 24 that its investigation showed Albetria’s “cause of death was homicide,” according to police.

Police said the case will be forwarded to the “Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office for further review and a determination on potential charges.”

