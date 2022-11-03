Worker dies inside Brooklyn bagel bakery freezer after likely getting locked inside overnight accidentally

A worker was found dead inside a walk-in freezer at a Brooklyn bakery Thursday after likely getting accidentally locked inside overnight, police said.

Co-workers found the victim dead inside freezer at the industrial bakery on Avenue D near E. 56th St. in East Flatbush about 8:45 a.m., cops said. His name was not immediately released.

Workers told police the victim may have been accidentally locked in the freezer all night. Police were investigating.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.