Worker dies after being found unconscious at Tuas Port construction site

Screen grab of artist impression of Tuas mega port (left) and construction worker (Photos: MPA Singapore/Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — A worker died after being found unconscious at the Tuas Port Phase 2 construction worksite on Saturday evening (29 July).

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a media release on Monday that the worker's unconscious body was first found at about 9am on Saturday.

The worksite safety coordinator administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation to the man, and he was later conveyed to the hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The man was found to be an employee of Penta Ocean-Hyundai-Boskalis Joint Venture.

Investigations are currently ongoing. Both MPA and the contractor are providing support to the family of the deceased.

Second phase of Tuas mega port

Construction work for the second phase of the Tuas mega port first started on 4 July 2019. The project will oversee an 8.6 km wharf structure constructed with 227 caissons that will be fabricated on site.

MPA awarded the Tuas Terminal Phase 2 reclamation project to Penta Ocean-Hyundai-Boskalis Joint Venture in 2018.

The mega port will be developed in four phases, with the second phase being the largest to be reclaimed at 387 hectares.

According to the MPA, all container operations in Singapore will be consolidated at Tuas Terminal by the 2040s.

