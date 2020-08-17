Worker electrocuted by power line while replacing Burger King sign, Ohio police say

A worker was electrocuted while replacing a Burger King sign in Ohio, media outlets report.

Zanesville police say they went to the fast-food restaurant after witnesses heard a popping noise Monday evening, Y-City News reported. Investigators believe the 41-year-old man accidentally touched a power line while turning, the news outlet reported.

Zanesville Police Chief Tony Coury said the man touched the live power line with a tool, the Zanesville Times Recorder reported. After power was shut off, the man’s body was lowered in the bucket, according to the newspaper.

The man’s identity wasn’t being released until his family was notified of the death, WHIZ reported.

The Burger King was reopened about a month ago after undergoing renovations, the news outlet reported.