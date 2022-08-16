Worker facing charges after allegedly threatening to blow up Norton business

A man is facing criminal charges after police say he threatened to blow up a business in Norton where he worked.

William Brown, 59, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was arrested Tuesday on charges including making a terroristic threat, disorderly person, and disturbing the peace, according to the Norton Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a possible bomb threat at Pitney Bowes Global Logistics on Leonard Street just before 10:15 a.m. learned Brown had made the threat on Monday and returned to work Tuesday, despite being told not to report to work, police said.

A supervisor of the business contacted police after Brown allegedly refused to leave the premises and briefly entered the building before fleeing the scene.

Employees of the business were evacuated and that area of Leonard Street was closed was officers searched for Brown. He was later found on East Main Street and taken into custody.

A Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad swept the building as a precaution and workers were allowed back inside.

An investigation remains ongoing.

