Worker falls to death from scaffolding on Upper West Side apartment building

A worker fell to his death from scaffolding at at Upper West Side apartment building Monday, police said.

The 36-year-old victim plunged to his death from the high-rise at 263 West End Ave. near W. 72nd St. about 11:25 a.m., officials said.

Police said the worker landed on scaffolding on the first floor. Investigators were trying to determine what floor he fell from.

The victim died at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

Rennon Construction Corp is doing work at the building. “I have nothing to say at this time,” a woman who answered the phone at the construction company told the Daily News.

“We see the commotion, of all the workers coming out of the building,” said David Soriano, a delivery worker who witnessed the aftermath of the tragic accident. “The ambulance showed up, EMS showed up . . . All the workers went home.”

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration and other agencies were on scene investigating what caused the victim to fall .