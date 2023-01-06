Worker finds hand sticking out of grave behind abandoned home, Michigan reports say

A utility worker in Michigan made a grim discovery — a woman’s hand sticking out of a shallow grave, according to local news reports.

The discovery was made behind an abandoned home on the east side of Detroit on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to WDIV.

The worker noticed the hand sticking out among garbage and overgrown brush outside the home that was scheduled to be demolished, WJBK reported. Crews then located the woman partially buried in the ground.

“You think about it, a person was able to bury someone in the back of a house and nobody noticed,” David Turner, who lives next door, told WJBK.

The FBI is assisting the Detroit Police Department in the investigation, according to WXYZ.

Police have only confirmed the body is of a woman and have not stated when or how she died. WDIV reported that it’s unclear when the city’s medical examiner will have additional information.

Hunter finds remains of man missing under suspicious circumstances, Missouri cops say

Shallow grave with human remains prompts homicide investigation in Virginia, cops say

Body found in shallow grave on Hawaii identified as California man, police say