Worker was fired after telling boss about panic attack and PTSD medication, feds say

Getty Images/iStockphoto
2
Kaitlyn Alanis
·3 min read

A home warranty dispatcher said she confided in her supervisor about a panic attack, and how she was prescribed a new medication for her anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

That disclosure got her fired, according to federal authorities.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a disability discrimination lawsuit against Illinois-based Pivotal Home Solutions in September 2021, according to court records.

Now the home warranty company has agreed to settle the lawsuit, according to an Oct. 13 news release.

In settling, Pivotal will pay the former employee $175,000, authorities said.

“The EEOC found during its pre-suit investigation of this charge that the employee was terminated because of her disability, in violation of the (Americans with Disabilities Act),” Julianne Bowman, district director of EEOC’s Chicago office, said in a statement.

The defense attorney representing Pivotal Home Solutions, headquartered in Naperville, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on Oct. 13.

‘Succeeded in her role’

The employee began working with Pivotal in July 2017 through a staffing firm, according to the complaint filed in the Northern District of Illinois. Her placement with the company “was open-ended and not set to last for a particular term.”

In January 2018, while still working with Pivotal, prosecutors said she qualified as someone with a disability under the ADA. She was diagnosed with PTSD and anxiety.

On Jan. 23, 2018, she told her boss about her panic attack and new medication, according to the lawsuit.

The next day, prosecutors said her supervisor contacted the staffing company and he “instructed them to end her assignment because (she) had a ‘nervous breakdown.’”

“In two of the phone calls, documented by representatives of the staffing company, the supervisor indicated that the employee had no performance issues but that he wanted to separate her anyway because he believed that the environment was too stressful for her,” authorities said.

The staffing company told the supervisor of the risk in firing an employee over a medical condition that does not affect work performance, but he insisted in ending her assignment, according to the lawsuit.

The worker was then terminated.

“Hiring employees through a staffing company is not a blank check to discriminate against them because of their disability,” Bowman said in a statement. “The ADA protects employees hired through staffing companies just as it protects permanent employees.”

During the employee’s time with Pivotal, authorities said “she succeeded in her role, received no negative performance evaluations, and was told that she would likely be hired to work directly for Pivotal instead of through the staffing agency.”

As part of a three-year consent decree, Pivotal will be required to update policies to prohibit discrimination and provide annual training to managers and all human resources employees, according to the news release. The company is also forbidden from discriminating and retaliating against any worker due to disabilities.

“Individuals with mental health impairments often face unfair stereotypes in the workplace. They are treated as fragile or incapable regardless of how successfully they have fulfilled their role,” Gregory Gochanour, the regional attorney of EEOC’s Chicago office, said in the release. “In this case, Pivotal punished a good employee for doing nothing other than informing her supervisor about her condition.

“This resolution helped bring some justice to this employee and will likely lead Pivotal and other employers to follow the law and respect the rights of their employees with impairments, including their temporary employees,” he continued.

Tractor Supply Co. manager made it known worker had HIV before she was fired, feds say

He had a heart attack at work, then the New York security firm fired him, feds say

Hobby Lobby wouldn’t let Kansas worker use service dog, then fired her, feds say

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-LMPD officer used police tech to hack Snapchats and steal nude photos and videos

    Bryan Wilson relied on his law enforcement access to data software to hack into the victims' accounts, according to a federal document.

  • Two Eugene men arrested in Denver following alleged Springfield murder

    Two men and a teenager face charges related to the alleged murder and robbing of 22-year-old Cayden Reed Torkelson earlier this month.

  • The 100 Best TV Shows on Netflix Right Now

    Here's some good news: there's no shortage of great entertainment on Netflix to stream from the couch. If watching television shows helps you relax and destress, look no further than our list of the very best shows you can watch on Netflix right now. We know scrolling through the massive selection ...

  • Oregon sheriff criticizes new bail reform policies: Residents want criminals jailed

    Oregon sheriff Michelle Duncan says the state's recently implemented bail reform policies are making her community less safe and contradict rural residents' wishes.

  • Netflix ad-supported service to launch in November

    The firm is rolling out the less expensive offering to try to attract viewers.

  • Gooding Jr. avoids jail in forcible touching case

    Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has resolved his New York City forcible touching case with a guilty plea to a lesser charge and no jail time following a conditional plea deal reached in April. (Oct. 13) (AP Video: Michael Sisak AP Photos: Yuki Iwamura)

  • Woburn officer placed on leave amid investigation into alleged involvement in Charlottesville rally

    A Woburn police officer has been placed on leave amid an investigation into his alleged involvement in the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, law enforcement officials said.

  • EXPLAINER: What's next in the Parkland school shooter trial?

    The jurors who will decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz is sentenced to death or life without parole concluded their first day of deliberations Wednesday as the three-month trial nears its conclusion. Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty last year to the murders of 14 students and three staff members at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. The trial has only been to determine his sentence. Cruz’s massacre is the deadliest mass shooting that has ever gone to trial in the U.S. Nine other people in the U.S. who fatally shot at least 17 people died during or immediately after their attacks by suicide or police gunfire.

  • State Investigation Fueled Flawed Understanding of Delays During Police Response in Uvalde

    After the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, in May, a simple account of the police response took hold: A school police chief misread the threat and scores of officers from over a dozen federal, state and local agencies, following his command, idly stood by, waiting for equipment and SWAT teams while children trapped in classrooms with the gunman called 911 for help. This shocking scene was described by the agency leading the criminal investigation of the mass shooting, the Texas Department of Public Sa

  • Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new details

    The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video from close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that led to his supporters' fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol. With alarming messages from the U.S. Secret Service warning of violence and vivid new video of congressional leaders pleading for help, the panel showed the raw desperation at the Capitol. Using language frequently seen in criminal indictments, the panel said that Trump had acted in a “premeditated” way ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, despite countless aides and officials telling him he had lost.

  • Sarah Nicole Landry opens up about pressure to be 'perfect' on Instagram: 'There's no point'

    The Canadian influencer and mom-of-four says she sometimes questions what Instagram is truly for.

  • AP Explains: Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. avoids jail

    Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has resolved his New York City forcible touching case with a guilty plea to a lesser charge and no jail time after complying with the terms of a conditional plea agreement reached in April. AP reporter Mike Sisak explains. (Oct. 13)

  • India axes rule on Kashmir voting rights after political parties' outcry

    India scrapped on Thursday a rule granting voting rights to new residents of its Jammu and Kashmir region after widespread anger among political parties, who labelled it a bid to change the demographics of the country's only Muslim-majority region. Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled in part by nuclear arch-rivals India and Pakistan, who have fought two of their three wars over control of the Himalayan territory. In 2019, India stripped its part of the region of its remaining measure of autonomy, reorganising Jammu and Kashmir state into two federally-controlled territories and changing the constitution to let non-Kashmiris vote and own land there.

  • After Parkland shooter gets life verdict, what’s next for the death penalty in Florida?

    A jury’s decision to hand out a life sentence for Parkland mass killer Nikolas Cruz will make it even more difficult to secure death sentences in the future — and could also spur lawmakers to consider changing the state’s capital punishment law, legal experts say.

  • Phillips 66 (PSX) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum

    Phillips 66 (PSX) could be a great choice for investors looking to buy stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our 'Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain' screen.

  • This Sensory Montessori 'Busy Board' is Over 20% Off for Prime Day — Grab One Before They're Gone!

    If you know a toddler, you know how hard it can be to keep them busy. Which is completely unfortunate — because in many situations, they’re the exact demographic that needs to be entertained at all times … or else. Every parent can tell you what happens when a toddler has too much free time on their […]

  • A Trump employee told the FBI that the former president ordered staff to move boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago

    One of Donald Trump's employees told FBI agents the former president ordered boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago to be moved before federal agents searched the property, according to a source familiar with the matter.

  • Voyager Digital's Creditors Push Back Against Plans to Provide Execs With Legal Immunity

    Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager’s plans to sell its assets to FTX US for $1.4 billion have so far gone relatively smoothly, but one major catch emerged on Wednesday – Voyager’s executives have included sweeping legal immunity for themselves in the proposed sale agreement.

  • Israel’s Got Major Problems, but It’s Not an Apartheid State

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyKatie Halper, the left-wing writer and commentator, wrote earlier this month for The Daily Beast about being “canceled” from her job on The Hill TV’s YouTube show, Rising, for criticizing Israel. That’s a respectable, almost heroic claim: a journalist losing her job for speaking the truth and standing up to the bad guys.I don’t know what happened behind the scenes of Rising and I’m not writing on behalf of Halper’s former bosses. Regardless, the comment

  • Supreme Court denies Trump's documents request in Mar-a-Lago case

    Supreme Court denies Trump's documents request in Mar-a-Lago case