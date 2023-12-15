Worker flown by helicopter to Boston hospital after fall from scaffolding in Brewster

A construction worker at the site of the former New England Fire and History Museum in Brewster was flown to the hospital by medical helicopter after a fall Thursday afternoon.

Fire Captain Mike Gerlach said the worker, in his early 20s, was flown to Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

"We don't know the extent of his injuries," he said.

Brewster emergency responders were called to the site at 1439 Main St. around 2:30 p.m. Gerlach confirmed the fall was from scaffolding, but it is not known how far the worker fell. No further details were available.

The site is the location of a new school under construction by the Latham Centers, an organization that provides special education and therapeutic services for children and adults with disabilities.

Founded in 1970, Latham operates a residential school in Brewster and several group homes on Cape Cod and in southeastern Massachusetts.

The incident is under investigation.

