Worker found dead inside bakery’s walk-in freezer, New York police say. He got trapped

Bakery employees found their co-worker dead inside a walk-in freezer early on Thursday, Nov. 3, according to police in New York City and news reports.

Authorities received a call around 8:45 a.m. about a man inside the freezer at Beigel’s Bakery in Brooklyn, a New York City Police Department spokeswoman confirmed to McClatchy News.

When police arrived, the 33-year-old, whose identity was not specified, was pronounced dead, the spokeswoman said.

His co-workers found the man after he was believed to be trapped inside, WABC reported.

The worker arrived at Beigel’s Bakery to clean the freezer around 3 a.m. but locked himself inside as an accident, according to PIX 11.

He was inside the unit for about five hours until his co-workers made the discovery, the New York Daily News reported.

The man’s cause of death is pending, and will be determined by the city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the spokeswoman told McClatchy News.

McClatchy News has reached out to the bakery for more information and is awaiting a response.

Beigels Bakery was established in 1934 in Krakow, Poland, before the company set up a shop in Manhattan, New York, in 1949, according to its website. Then it expanded in the city.

The bakery is known for its black and white cookie, which it said “has become New York’s signature cookie.”

Supervisor had employee shot to death after exposing underpaid workers, feds say

Man gets stuck in cotton gin, dies before deputies arrive, Texas sheriff says

20-year-old gets caught in subway doors and is dragged to his death, NYC cops say

Lawn care worker falls in pool with equipment and drowns, Georgia officials say