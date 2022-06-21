Worker at Hall County Jail charged with sexual battery against female inmates, investigators say

A contract worker has been charged with sexual battery against female inmates, according to Hall County Sheriff’s Office

Charles Henry Rice, 49, of Cumming is an employee of Trinity Food Service, a company that contracts meal services for the Hall County Jail. He has been charged with three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery in connection with assaults on female inmates at the jail.

He worked as a cook at the jail and had supervision over the three victims, who worked as trustees in the kitchen.

According to investigators, the assaults happened between Thursday, June 16, 2022 and Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Sheriff Gerald Couch said they took immediate action.

“When we became aware of these reported assaults, our jail staff took immediate action to make sure the suspect had no further contact with our inmates,” said Sheriff Couch.

Couch continued to say he commends the women that reported the assaults.

“I will not tolerate this kind of behavior from any employee. Further, I commend the women who reported these actions to our staff,” said Couch.

Rice is being held at the Hall County Jail, away from the general jail population, under a bond of $17,100.

